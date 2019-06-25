GlassRatner Adds Veteran Restructuring and Forensic Investigations Professionals, Wayne Weitz and Coral Hansen

New hires strengthen firm’s corporate bankruptcy and litigation practices in New York and Los Angeles

ATLANTA, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlassRatner Advisory & Capital Group, LLC, a leading specialty financial advisory firm and wholly-owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), today announced the addition of Wayne P. Weitz and Coral M. Hansen. Mr. Weitz joins as a Principal based in New York and Ms. Hansen joins as a Senior Managing Director based in Los Angeles. Mr. Weitz and Ms. Hansen bring deep industry expertise and decades of experience to the firm’s growing Bankruptcy & Restructuring and Forensic Accounting & Litigation Support practices.



Mr. Weitz is a Certified Turnaround Professional (CTP) with more than 30 years in financial and operational restructuring, bankruptcy, mergers and acquisitions and complex bondholder litigation for the healthcare, real estate, energy and automotive dealer sectors. He rejoins GlassRatner from Hammond Hanlon Camp LLC (H2C) where he served as Managing Director and Restructuring Practice Leader. Mr. Weitz co-leads the firm’s New York practice along with Tom Buck.

Ms. Hansen is a veteran advisor with over 28 years specializing in forensic accounting, litigation support, expert witness testimony and fraud investigations for both the public and private sectors. She joins GlassRatner from CBIZ MHM LLC where she served as Managing Director in the firm’s Corporate Recovery Services division.

“Wayne and Coral are both highly regarded in their respective fields and have served as trusted advisors in our industry for several decades,” said Ian Ratner, Principal and CEO, GlassRatner. “Wayne is a strong leader and a highly-skilled practitioner who has been a friend to me and to GlassRatner for over 25 years. He is valuable addition to our expanded firm and we are delighted to welcome him back. Coral is also a known talent in our industry. We have worked with and across the table from her on many cases over the years and we are pleased to have her on our team as we continue to build upon our core business. Our strong firm culture and network of affiliated companies under B. Riley allow us to provide a differentiated approach to meet the diverse needs of our clients in any complex scenario.”

Mr. Weitz is focused on advising troubled companies and stakeholders in and out of bankruptcy in domestic and cross-border situations. He specializes in debtor and borrower advisory services, secured and unsecured creditor advisory services, offshore and cross-border insolvency, valuation, litigation support and statutory and ad hoc committees. Mr. Weitz helped establish GlassRatner’s original presence in New York in 2009 and has served as Managing Director with other restructuring advisory firms including EisnerAmper LLP and Gavin/Solmonese LLC. Prior to his career in restructuring, he held several corporate positions with responsibilities spanning capital allocation, strategic planning, international acquisitions, valuation of potential acquisitions and investments and deal execution. He began his career as an investment banker and completed nearly 100 acquisitions, dispositions and capital formation transactions. Mr. Weitz is co-chair of the American Bankruptcy Institute's (ABI) Complex Financial Restructuring Program and is former co-chair of ABI's Financial Advisors and Investment Banking Committee. He earned his BA in Economics & Politics from Brandeis University and an MBA in Finance & Accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Ms. Hansen advises clients and counsel on complex business disputes involving the investigation, evaluation and quantification of economic damages. She has performed hundreds of analyses including probate and estate disputes, post-acquisition claims, breach of contract, royalty disputes, lost profits, bankruptcy and insolvency, intellectual property, real estate and construction, personal injury, professional malpractice, alter ego, account tracing, fraud and internal investigations. Ms. Hansen has testified in numerous trials, depositions and arbitrations as an expert witness, and has provided testimony in Superior, Federal and U.S. Bankruptcy court cases. She began her career with Ernst & Young providing auditing, consulting, fraud analysis and internal control reporting services. Ms. Hansen has held various senior and executive level corporate leadership roles over the course of her career including Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Finance, and Corporate Controller for a range of small and mid-sized publicly-traded companies. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF) and is Accredited in Business Valuation (ABV). She has served as the Chair of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants’ (CalCPA) State Fraud Section and as an instructor for the AICPA Uniform CPA Examination. Ms. Hansen earned a BS in Business Administration with a degree in Accountancy from California State University.

