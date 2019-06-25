There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,478 in the last 365 days.

Network Virtualisation & 5G Slicing, 2019 Report - A Benchmark of Telcos' Network Transformation Strategy Covering SDN/NFV Implementations, Network Slicing Overview, and Datacenters Evolution

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "From network virtualisation to 5G slicing - Report & Dataset" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a benchmark of telcos' network transformation strategy covering SDN/NFV implementations, network slicing overview and also datacenters evolution.

The idea of the benchmark is to give a global overview of the real involvement of telcos on virtualisation through trials, deployments and launch of commercial services involving SDN/NFV.

Questions to be answered are:

  • Who are the telcos involved in SDN/NFV?
  • What are their strategy in implementing virtualisation in their infrastructure?
  • Where do they start implementing it in their infrastructure?

The report also describes how management and orchestration (MANO) is seen as a major issue slowing down the virtualisation implementation as telcos do not agree with a common framework.

The Excel workbook including the benchmark content is provided.

Dataset Scope

SDN/NFV market size: investments in SDN/NFV by type of players

  • Forecasts for 2019-2023
  • Constant prices, 2019 (EUR)
  • Broken down into three main regions: Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific
  • Regional aggregate data include all countries in the region

Virtualisation Involvement Per Operator

  • Strategy of operators regarding their network transformation and importance of virtualisation
  • Overview of network slicing (including demos and proofs of concept)
  • Monitoring of virtualisation implementations (trials, deployments and commercial launches)
  • List of partnerships

Key Topics Covered

Executive summary & key findings

1. Key enablers for slicing
1.1. SDN/NFV - Definition and interests
1.2. MANO - Management And Orchestration
1.3. 5G and network slicing - The principle, merits and issues

2. MANO initiatives: the key issues
2.1. MANO issues
2.2. ONAP - Open Networking Automation Platform
2.3. ETSI OSM
2.4. TIP - Telecom Infra Project

3. Benchmarking the telcos' SDN/NFV commitment - Content of the benchmark

4. Synthesis
4.1. Evolution of telcos involved in virtualisation
4.2. Telco implementation of SDN/NFV
4.3. Telco strategies
4.4. Telco positioning
4.5. Infrastructure vendors involved in virtualisation

5. Sizing
5.1. SDN and NFV market size

Appendix

List of Tables & Figures

1. Key enablers for slicing

  • SDN principle
  • NFV principle
  • Operational benefits
  • TTM acceleration
  • Cost savings
  • Simplified representation of MANO within telco architecture
  • 5G use cases
  • 5G network slicing example
  • Network slicing principle
  • The relevant organisations involved in designing network slicing

2. MANO initiatives: the key issues

  • ONAP deployment status

4. Synthesis

  • Number of operators in virtualisation
  • Number of SDN/NFV implementations: 2017 and 2019
  • Telcos running SDN/NFV implementations through subsidiaries
  • Number of telcos having deployed and trialled vEPC and vIMS
  • Number of telcos having deployed and trialled vRAN and vOLT
  • Geographical breakdown of SD-WAN deployments in 2019
  • Breakdown of network slicing trials/ demos by use case
  • Positioning of telcos, by level and type of implementation (network or services)
  • Providers selected for current SDN/NFV projects

5. Sizing

  • Breakdown of the SDN/NFV market by type of player in 2019 and 2023
  • Breakdown of the SDN and NFV market by region, 2019-2023

