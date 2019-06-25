Network Virtualisation & 5G Slicing, 2019 Report - A Benchmark of Telcos' Network Transformation Strategy Covering SDN/NFV Implementations, Network Slicing Overview, and Datacenters Evolution

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "From network virtualisation to 5G slicing - Report & Dataset" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a benchmark of telcos' network transformation strategy covering SDN/NFV implementations, network slicing overview and also datacenters evolution.



The idea of the benchmark is to give a global overview of the real involvement of telcos on virtualisation through trials, deployments and launch of commercial services involving SDN/NFV.



Questions to be answered are:

Who are the telcos involved in SDN/NFV?

What are their strategy in implementing virtualisation in their infrastructure?

Where do they start implementing it in their infrastructure?

The report also describes how management and orchestration (MANO) is seen as a major issue slowing down the virtualisation implementation as telcos do not agree with a common framework.



The Excel workbook including the benchmark content is provided.

Dataset Scope

SDN/NFV market size: investments in SDN/NFV by type of players



Forecasts for 2019-2023

Constant prices, 2019 (EUR)

Broken down into three main regions: Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific

Regional aggregate data include all countries in the region

Virtualisation Involvement Per Operator



Strategy of operators regarding their network transformation and importance of virtualisation

Overview of network slicing (including demos and proofs of concept)

Monitoring of virtualisation implementations (trials, deployments and commercial launches)

List of partnerships

Key Topics Covered



Executive summary & key findings



1. Key enablers for slicing

1.1. SDN/NFV - Definition and interests

1.2. MANO - Management And Orchestration

1.3. 5G and network slicing - The principle, merits and issues



2. MANO initiatives: the key issues

2.1. MANO issues

2.2. ONAP - Open Networking Automation Platform

2.3. ETSI OSM

2.4. TIP - Telecom Infra Project



3. Benchmarking the telcos' SDN/NFV commitment - Content of the benchmark



4. Synthesis

4.1. Evolution of telcos involved in virtualisation

4.2. Telco implementation of SDN/NFV

4.3. Telco strategies

4.4. Telco positioning

4.5. Infrastructure vendors involved in virtualisation



5. Sizing

5.1. SDN and NFV market size



Appendix



List of Tables & Figures



1. Key enablers for slicing

SDN principle

NFV principle

Operational benefits

TTM acceleration

Cost savings

Simplified representation of MANO within telco architecture

5G use cases

5G network slicing example

Network slicing principle

The relevant organisations involved in designing network slicing

2. MANO initiatives: the key issues

ONAP deployment status

4. Synthesis

Number of operators in virtualisation

Number of SDN/NFV implementations: 2017 and 2019

Telcos running SDN/NFV implementations through subsidiaries

Number of telcos having deployed and trialled vEPC and vIMS

Number of telcos having deployed and trialled vRAN and vOLT

Geographical breakdown of SD-WAN deployments in 2019

Breakdown of network slicing trials/ demos by use case

Positioning of telcos, by level and type of implementation (network or services)

Providers selected for current SDN/NFV projects

5. Sizing

Breakdown of the SDN/NFV market by type of player in 2019 and 2023

Breakdown of the SDN and NFV market by region, 2019-2023

Companies Mentioned



Airtel

Altice

AT&T

Bell Canada

BT

CenturyLink

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Chungwha Telecom

Deutsche Telekom

Digicel

Etisalat

HKT

KDDI

KPN

KT

LGU+

Manx Telecom

MPT

NTT

Ooredoo

Orange

PCCW

Proximus

Singtel

SK Telecom

Smartfren

SoftBank

Sprint

STC

Swisscom

Tata

Tele2

Telecom Italia

Telefnica

Telekom Austria

Telenor

Telia

Telstra

Telus

Turkcell

Verizon

Vimpelcom

Veon

Vodacom

Vodafone

XL Axiata

