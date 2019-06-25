Network Virtualisation & 5G Slicing, 2019 Report - A Benchmark of Telcos' Network Transformation Strategy Covering SDN/NFV Implementations, Network Slicing Overview, and Datacenters Evolution
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "From network virtualisation to 5G slicing - Report & Dataset" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a benchmark of telcos' network transformation strategy covering SDN/NFV implementations, network slicing overview and also datacenters evolution.
The idea of the benchmark is to give a global overview of the real involvement of telcos on virtualisation through trials, deployments and launch of commercial services involving SDN/NFV.
Questions to be answered are:
- Who are the telcos involved in SDN/NFV?
- What are their strategy in implementing virtualisation in their infrastructure?
- Where do they start implementing it in their infrastructure?
The report also describes how management and orchestration (MANO) is seen as a major issue slowing down the virtualisation implementation as telcos do not agree with a common framework.
The Excel workbook including the benchmark content is provided.
Dataset Scope
SDN/NFV market size: investments in SDN/NFV by type of players
- Forecasts for 2019-2023
- Constant prices, 2019 (EUR)
- Broken down into three main regions: Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific
- Regional aggregate data include all countries in the region
Virtualisation Involvement Per Operator
- Strategy of operators regarding their network transformation and importance of virtualisation
- Overview of network slicing (including demos and proofs of concept)
- Monitoring of virtualisation implementations (trials, deployments and commercial launches)
- List of partnerships
Key Topics Covered
Executive summary & key findings
1. Key enablers for slicing
1.1. SDN/NFV - Definition and interests
1.2. MANO - Management And Orchestration
1.3. 5G and network slicing - The principle, merits and issues
2. MANO initiatives: the key issues
2.1. MANO issues
2.2. ONAP - Open Networking Automation Platform
2.3. ETSI OSM
2.4. TIP - Telecom Infra Project
3. Benchmarking the telcos' SDN/NFV commitment - Content of the benchmark
4. Synthesis
4.1. Evolution of telcos involved in virtualisation
4.2. Telco implementation of SDN/NFV
4.3. Telco strategies
4.4. Telco positioning
4.5. Infrastructure vendors involved in virtualisation
5. Sizing
5.1. SDN and NFV market size
Appendix
List of Tables & Figures
1. Key enablers for slicing
- SDN principle
- NFV principle
- Operational benefits
- TTM acceleration
- Cost savings
- Simplified representation of MANO within telco architecture
- 5G use cases
- 5G network slicing example
- Network slicing principle
- The relevant organisations involved in designing network slicing
2. MANO initiatives: the key issues
- ONAP deployment status
4. Synthesis
- Number of operators in virtualisation
- Number of SDN/NFV implementations: 2017 and 2019
- Telcos running SDN/NFV implementations through subsidiaries
- Number of telcos having deployed and trialled vEPC and vIMS
- Number of telcos having deployed and trialled vRAN and vOLT
- Geographical breakdown of SD-WAN deployments in 2019
- Breakdown of network slicing trials/ demos by use case
- Positioning of telcos, by level and type of implementation (network or services)
- Providers selected for current SDN/NFV projects
5. Sizing
- Breakdown of the SDN/NFV market by type of player in 2019 and 2023
- Breakdown of the SDN and NFV market by region, 2019-2023
Companies Mentioned
- Airtel
- Altice
- AT&T
- Bell Canada
- BT
- CenturyLink
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Chungwha Telecom
- Deutsche Telekom
- Digicel
- Etisalat
- HKT
- KDDI
- KPN
- KT
- LGU+
- Manx Telecom
- MPT
- NTT
- Ooredoo
- Orange
- PCCW
- Proximus
- Singtel
- SK Telecom
- Smartfren
- SoftBank
- Sprint
- STC
- Swisscom
- Tata
- Tele2
- Telecom Italia
- Telefnica
- Telekom Austria
- Telenor
- Telia
- Telstra
- Telus
- Turkcell
- Verizon
- Vimpelcom
- Veon
- Vodacom
- Vodafone
- XL Axiata
