HealthLynked Streamlines Patient Check-in with the Release of its New Application for Healthcare Practices

NAPLES, Fla., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthLynked Corp (OTCQB: HLYK ), a leading digital healthcare company, today released its new application that provides a secure solution to one of healthcare’s most mundane—and overlooked—operations activities: patient check-in. The new application, which can be installed on both Windows and IOS operating systems, allows patients to check in with their healthcare providers via their smartphone at point-of-care offices.



/EIN News/ -- Patient check-in is a universal, inefficient activity in medical offices, and it’s an area where inadvertent HIPAA violations often occur. HealthLynked has taken a major step toward making the check-in process both more efficient and HIPAA-compliant. Upon arriving at a healthcare provider’s office, patients follow prompts on their smartphones that direct them to login, select the healthcare provider they are scheduled to see, and add them to the wait queue. This also creates a “Lynk” between the doctor and the patient’s HealthLynked personal healthcare record. Patients are then notified via their smartphone when they are ready to be seen by the healthcare provider.

The application has significant advantages over the typical patient check-in process, including: allowing multiple patients to check in simultaneously; connecting patients and providers to shared medical information; and providing a more private notification process by alerting patients via smartphone rather than by calling out their names that it’s their turn to be seen.

For providers, the application allows receptionists to keep track of wait times for patients and for each provider. Patient check-ins are monitored so the front office and nursing staff can better manage patient appointments and avoid excessive wait times. The application integrates with HealthLynked’s Patient Access Hub “PAH” technology and provides detailed practice analytics for providers to better manage their patient care and improve practice performance. In-network providers with an installed PAH device have access to the new check-in application at no cost.

Michael Dent, M.D., HealthLynked’s Chairman and CEO stated, “Our new patient check-in application provides a seamless onboarding of patients into the HealthLynked Network at our In-Network provider locations. The application reduces front office staff time and allows patients to check in efficiently from their smartphones. Patient engagement starts with a simple Wi-Fi connection and selection of the provider they are scheduled to see.”

Dr. Dent continued, “The response from both patients and providers to our check-in application has been exceptional. Improving and streamlining the check-in process for patients is something we all are excited to see. Helping manage our patient members’ healthcare needs starts with the check-in process, which provides another avenue for us to start a relationship with our patient members.”

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge.

Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent pending patient access hub “PAH” for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancelations using our “real time appointment scheduling” all within our mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services.

