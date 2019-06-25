Reputation.com Secures Top Spot in G2 Crowd’s Leader Quadrant for Enterprise Online Reputation Management

As the Highest-Ranking Vendor in Both Online Reputation and Brand Data Management Software for Enterprise, Reputation.com Demonstrates its Platform’s Power and Reach

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, today announced it has been named the “Leader” by G2 Crowd in Online Reputation Management software for the enterprise. Fueled by stellar customer reviews, the company ranked high in the small business, midmarket and enterprise segments across all eight categories, validating its position as a worldwide leader in the industry. Reputation.com also outranked 36 vendors for Brand Data Management Software, securing its leading position in the market segment.



The Summer 2019 Report leverages G2 Crowd’s proprietary algorithm, which calculates global rankings based on overall customer satisfaction, ease of doing business with, market presence, likelihood to be recommended and number of reviews.

For Online Reputation Management, customer reviews fell under eight separate categories: Online Reputation Management, Enterprise Feedback Management, Local Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Customer Service, Social Media Analytics, Social Media Management, Social Media Suites and Social Media Monitoring. Reviews frequently cited Reputation.com’s ease of use, reporting functionality and review center among its greatest benefits. Customers also praised the platform’s support team, describing it as “accommodating,” “focused” and able to give a “personal touch.”

“A huge selling feature for our company was the fact that you can consolidate all social media accounts into one centralized platform, allowing each owner the ability to respond to all guests’ questions, reviews and comments at once.”



“The dashboard is incredibly easy to use, which makes managing multiple properties so much easier. The support team is always available to help or troubleshoot issues, and they are great when it comes to training.”



“Reputation.com offers a robust platform and features to help manage a business's online reputation and reviews. Not only does it provide great reporting, it also helps you be proactive in managing and responding to reviews.”

G2’s Brand Data Management Software category covers software that helps businesses manage location data and ensure online business listings accuracy for information such as hours of operation, address, phone number and so on. In this category, Reputation.com scored higher than all other vendors in Satisfaction, with 96% of users rating it with four or five stars.

According to CEO Joe Fuca, Reputation.com’s tight integration with Google’s business services, including Google My Business (GMB), is already helping its enterprise clients improve rankings and visibility in search by keeping their business listings populated with rich, accurate content.

“In this Feedback Economy, an enterprise’s online reputation and its brand image go hand in hand,” said Fuca. “Reputation.com is the only integrated platform that enables enterprises to monitor and improve their online reputation at every customer touchpoint — whether that’s a social post, a review or local search result — and in the process, manage and improve how consumers interact with and experience their brand.”

Since 2012, Reputation.com has been focused on online reputation management for enterprises. Reputation.com’s SaaS platform analyzes information and feedback about businesses across relevant review sites, social media sources, listing sites and survey results to provide enterprises with a 360-degree view of brand performance, online and on site. The company created the Reputation Score, which is derived from a patented algorithm that automatically collects and processes data relevant to nine key factors that impact an organization’s online reputation. Reputation Score is expressed as a number on a scale of zero to 1,000 points, and businesses can use it to identify and remediate issues impacting brand sentiment and engage more effectively with customers.

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com delivers the only integrated SaaS platform that helps location-based enterprises improve their reputation with consumers online and onsite, across the entire customer journey – from finding a location on search, to conversion, to operational improvements that deliver a better customer experience.

Reputation.com technology manages tens of millions of consumer reviews, surveys and social media interactions across hundreds of thousands of online points of presence for global companies spanning 77 industry verticals, including healthcare, retail, automotive, restaurants and others. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com .

