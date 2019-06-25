Luminosity Gaming Expands into Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege Esports League with Signing of First-Place Team

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: EGLX) (OTCQB: EGHIF), (“Enthusiast” or the “Company”), a gaming company building the largest community of authentic gamers, is pleased to announce that Luminosity Gaming (“Luminosity”), one of the largest and most successful esports organizations in North America, has officially entered the popular Ubisoft video game title, Rainbow Six Siege. Luminosity has signed "92 Dream Team," the current first-place team in the North American division of the Rainbow Six Pro League .

Rainbow Six Pro League is the most prestigious R6S competition in the world, featuring the best teams from North America, South America, Europe and APAC competing in their respective regions. Competing among teams like FaZe Clan, Team SoloMid, Team Liquid and more, the 92 Dream Team, now competing for Luminosity Gaming, currently sits in first place in the North American division.

The announcement aligns well with Enthusiast’s recent partnership with Ubisoft Canada to host the Rainbow Six Canada Nationals and bring the Ubisoft show floor activation to Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo (EGLX) in October 2019. Presented by Ubisoft Canada and powered by Enthusiast, the Rainbow Six Canada Nationals will kick off in June 2019 and conclude in a live finals at EGLX 2019 on October 20, downtown Toronto at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.



Menashe Kestenbaum, CEO of Enthusiast commented, “We continue to realize synergies between Enthusiast and Luminosity which will be beneficial for the growth and success of the merged entity. The ability to attract top talent and leverage partnerships across the entire network will help increase reach and monetization opportunities.” He continued, “We look forward to working with the Luminosity team on future synergies for growth across our online platform and various events including EGLX this fall.”



The team consists of Muteeb "Pixel" Chaduary , Tom "Tomas" Kaka , Richie "Rexen" Coronado , Kian "Hyena" Mozayani and Coal "awD" Phillips and is coached by ViiRus .



"We've been very impressed by the development of the R6S Pro League," said Steve Maida, President of Luminosity Gaming. "Not only with the viewership, but with the approach Ubisoft has taken to creating a healthy and stable esport. The ecosystem is one that supports healthy growth for players and organizations alike. We couldn't have asked for a better team with which to enter the scene. 92 Dream Team are an amazing group of young men who have been able to achieve success while previously balancing day jobs and a lack of resources. We're excited to watch them soar under the Luminosity banner."

On May 31, 2019, Enthusiast announced a merger with Luminosity and Aquilini GameCo., to create the largest vertically integrated gaming and esports company in the world. The merger includes seven esports teams in various gaming titles (including management of the Vancouver Titans Overwatch League franchise), 40 esports and gaming influencers, over 80 gaming media websites, and 900 YouTube and Twitch channels, with an online reach of approximately 200 million.

About Luminosity Gaming

Luminosity Gaming is a North American professional esports organization. It was founded in Canada in 2015 by Steve Maida with the goal of enabling aspiring competitive gamers to ultimately create sustainable careers. The company now hosts some of the best professional gamers in the world. Luminosity has teams and championships in game titles such as Fortnite, Counter Strike, Call of Duty, Overwatch, Rainbow Six Siege, Smite, Madden and more. Luminosity scouts and hires players and teams who compete on the company's behalf in tournaments online and in arenas around the world for prize money. Through those efforts, Luminosity has grown to be one of the largest and most successful esports organizations not only in North America but in the world.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Founded in 2014, Enthusiast Gaming is the largest vertically integrated video game company and has the fastest-growing online community of video gamers. Through the Company’s organic and acquisition strategy, it has amassed a platform of over 150 million monthly visitors across its network of websites and YouTube channels. Enthusiast also owns and operates Canada’s largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, ( eglx.ca ) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com .

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Relations:

Julia Becker

Head of Investor Relations & Marketing

jbecker@enthusiastgaming.com

(604) 785.0850

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations and future actions of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Enthusiast to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to Enthusiast, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities of the Corporation have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.



