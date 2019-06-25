Bragg Gaming’s GiveMeSport Reaches 25 Million Facebook Followers

Achievement caps period of explosive growth at leading sport media outlet

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) (Bragg) announced today that subsidiary GiveMeSport hit another significant milestone this week. The global sport media publisher hit over 25 million followers on Facebook, reinforcing its position as the #1 Sport Publisher on Facebook.



“We’ve made a number of significant enhancements to the GiveMeSport site and content since the beginning of the year, and we’re delighted that they’ve been so well-received,” said Dominic Mansour, CEO of Bragg, parent company of GiveMeSport. “Viewers have responded very positively to the improvements, and engagement has increased across all of our key performance metrics. The higher engagement is also translating into increased revenue across the properties.”

/EIN News/ -- GiveMeSport reached 65.7 million unique Facebook users in the first quarter of 2019, with significant growth continuing in Q2. Facebook video views have increased by 52 per cent year to date. The site has also seen a 123 per cent jump in Facebook video interactions.

“We’re also consistently expanding our reach through other social media platforms,” added Rick Waterlow, Managing Director of GiveMeSport. “Our Twitter following continues to make steady gains, and our Instagram following has increased by over 45 per cent over the year. Overall, we’re now reaching over 85 million unique viewers monthly, across our platforms.”

The GiveMeSport business is continuing the momentum with a significant re-launch planned for August of this year.

Bragg is holding its Annual General Meeting on June 27, 2019, at 10am EST. First quarter results for Bragg are currently available and Q2 results will be available by August 31, 2019.

About Bragg Gaming

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s portfolio includes ORYX Gaming , an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator and GIVEMESPORT , a top sports media outlet and with over 26M fans, the number one Facebook Sport Publisher. Through these brands, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

