InvisibleShield Announces All-New Ultra VisionGuard for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and Glass+ VisionGuard for the LG V50 ThinQ 5G

Latest Offerings Combine Advanced Shatter Protection with an Eyesafe Technology Layer for Defense Against High-Energy Visible (HEV) Blue Light

SALT LAKE CITY, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvisibleShield® , a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) brand and the leading global innovator in screen protection, today announced the all-new Ultra VisionGuard™ and Ultra Clear™ for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in addition to Glass+ VisionGuard™ and Glass+ for the LG V50 ThinQ 5G. Ultra VisionGuard and Glass+ VisionGuard take protection one step further by not only safeguarding devices, but also protecting user’s eyes from harmful high energy visible (HEV) blue light.



Designed for the Galaxy S10 5G, InvisibleShield Ultra VisionGuard filters harmful high energy visible blue light without distorting the appearance of your device screen.



InvisibleShield Ultra VisionGuard features advanced shatter protection while blocking harmful high energy visible blue light with its Eyesafe® technology layer.









“We’re excited to bring VisionGuard technology into the Ultra Clear family of products while offering consumers some of the only available screen protectors for next-generation 5G devices,” said Steve Bain, general manager for InvisibleShield. “Boasting superior scratch and impact protection, Ultra VisionGuard and Glass+ VisionGuard ensure the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and LG V50 ThinQ 5G are protected from anything that comes their way. Both products are specifically designed to filter harmful HEV blue light without changing the vibrant colors of the phone’s display.”

InvisibleShield Ultra VisionGuard features advanced shatter protection, first introduced with InvisibleShield Ultra Clear, while blocking harmful blue light with its Eyesafe® technology layer. Designed for the Galaxy S10 5G, Ultra VisionGuard filters harmful HEV blue light without distorting the appearance of your device screen. Self-healing Nano-Memory Technology™ is scientifically formulated with smart molecules to heal minor scratches and dings. A thinner design compared to other screen protection solutions, Ultra VisionGuard offers improved touch sensitivity and a unique surface finish for a glass-like feel.

InvisibleShield Glass+ VisionGuard delivers the same strength and impact protection as InvisibleShield’s Glass+ but is also engineered with Eyesafe technology. Designed for the LG V50 ThinQ 5G, Glass+ VisionGuard filters harmful HEV blue light while maintaining the display’s superior color performance and features a smooth surface finish.

InvisibleShield Ultra Clear is incredibly clear and unbelievably tough, offering advanced clarity and a glass-like surface for protection that looks and feels great. Ultra Clear offers edge-to-edge protection for Galaxy S10 5G devices and is scientifically formulated to heal scratches and dings time and time again.

InvisibleShield Glass+ is engineered to guard against drops, scratches and smudges and is proven to deliver 3X more impact protection than an unprotected screen. Designed for the LG V50 ThinQ 5G, its smooth tempered glass surface provides the same maximum high definition image clarity and touch sensitivity that have made InvisibleShield the No. 1 selling¹ industry standard for screen protection.

Pricing & Availability:

In addition to online at InvisibleShield.com, InvisibleShield products for Samsung and LG 5G smartphones may be found at the following retail locations:

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

InvisibleShield Ultra VisionGuard ($39.99 SRP) is available at Sprint stores nationwide

InvisibleShield Ultra Clear ($29.99 SRP) is available at Verizon and Best Buy stores nationwide

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

InvisibleShield Glass+ VisionGuard ($44.99 SRP) is available at Verizon stores nationwide

InvisibleShield Glass+ ($39.99 SRP) is available at Sprint stores nationwide

InvisibleShield backs its screen protectors with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the InvisibleShield if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device². With more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide, InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S.¹ and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

¹ Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Cell Phone Screen Protection, Based on Dollars and Units, Jan. 2015-Mar. 2019.

² Shipping and handling fees apply. See ZAGG.com for details.

InvisibleShield, the InvisibleShield logo, ZAGG, VisionGuard, and Ion Matrix are trademarks of ZAGG IP Holding Co., Inc. Samsung, S10e, S10 and S10+ are trademarks of Samsung. Eyesafe is a trademark of Healthe LLC. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About InvisibleShield

InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling industry standard and category creator for screen protection with more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide. Committed to empowering consumers to fearlessly enjoy their devices, InvisibleShield provides premium, lifetime protection against scratched, cracked, and shattered screens through its military-grade solutions. InvisibleShield is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. InvisibleShield products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com . Visit ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ZAGG Inc

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, and personal audio sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Inc has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. For more information, please visit the Company’s websites at www.zagg.com , www.mophie.com , www.gear4.com , and www.BestHalo.com .

