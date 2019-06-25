Predictive Technology Group Announces the Presentation of New Data Demonstrating the Genetic Basis of Endometriosis at ESHRE

SALT LAKE CITY, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Laboratories, a wholly owned subsidiary of Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: PRED), a leader in the use of data analytics for disease identification and subsequent clinical intervention through precision therapeutic treatments, announces that data from a study of the genes underlying endometriosis may lead to new pathophysiology insights, improved diagnostics and novel treatment approaches. The study data was discussed in an oral presentation by Kenneth Ward, M.D. at the 2019 European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) annual meeting in Vienna, Austria.



/EIN News/ -- The abstract of the presentation “Excess germline mutations in four genes in unrelated women with surgical endometriosis” is available at https://www.eshre.eu/ESHRE2019/Programme/Searchable#!abstractdetails/0000581010.

“Predictive Laboratories is committed to comprehensive disease management and advancing research into the genetic cause of endometriosis to improve the diagnosis and management of patients suffering from the disease,” said Bradley Robinson, CEO of Predictive Technology Group. “Our investment in technology has led to the identification of additional germline DNA changes associated with endometriosis.”

The study was conducted to identify genes in patients with endometriosis versus the general population. Whole exome sequencing was used to identify four genes (ZNF586, LUZP4, POP4 and UNC5CL) with significant gene burden in over 2,500 women with endometriosis, which was significant versus the general population (p<5 x 10-8). The four newly discovered mutated genes are all involved in the regulation of gene expression. Importantly, it was found that one in four women with endometriosis carry a mutation in one of these genes, while the population frequency is only 8%.

“Our research may lead to a better understanding of the pathophysiology of endometriosis,” said Dr. Ward, CEO of Juneau Biosciences, Laboratory Director of Predictive Laboratories and a member of the Predictive Technology Group Scientific Advisory Board. “Given the pace of innovation for targeted therapy, we are thrilled to present clinically relevant insights that may result in improved treatment of infertility as a result of endometriosis.”

About Endometriosis

Endometriosis occurs when the endometrial tissue that lines the uterus grows outside of the uterus and onto other areas of the body. Symptoms include pelvic pain, heavy periods, pain during sexual intercourse or bowel movements and infertility. Endometriosis affects 1 in 10 women worldwide in the reproductive age group. This prevalence increases to 1 in 3 women with infertility and 1 in 2 women with a normal cycle whose partner has normal sperm.

About ESHRE

The European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) is an international non-profit organization of about 8,000 members, whose main objective is to promote the study of human reproduction. ESHRE organizes the world's major event in reproduction each year, publishes leading journals and guidelines, organizes lifelong learning programs and certification schemes, and monitors European IVF data.

Selection of the abstract for publication in the press program does not imply endorsement by ESHRE of the products and/or services that Predictive Laboratories offers.

About Predictive Laboratories, Inc.

Predictive Laboratories owns significant next-generation sequencing and genotyping assets along with extensive protocols, quality and laboratory management systems and other resources required by a “high complexity” molecular diagnostic laboratory operating under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act (CLIA). The group recently launched its novel test for women experiencing infertility, called ARTGuide™, to selected Beta launch centers. ARTGuide™ is a proprietary gene test panel for women experiencing infertility as a result of endometriosis and other health concerns, in 2018. The test is expected to change the way that Advanced Reproductive Technologies (ART), such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), are used to assist couples having difficulty conceiving a pregnancy.

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize patient care through predictive data analytics, novel gene-based diagnostics and companion therapeutics through its subsidiaries Predictive Therapeutics, Predictive Biotech, and Predictive Laboratories. These subsidiaries are focused on endometriosis, scoliosis, degenerative disc disease, and human cell and tissue products. The subsidiaries use genetic and other information as cornerstones in the development of new diagnostics that assess a person’s risk of illness and therapeutic products designed to identify, prevent and treat diseases more effectively. Additional information is available at Predtechgroup.com , Predrx.com , Predictivebiotech.com , and Predictivelabs.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for human cell and tissue products and other pharmaceutical products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of raw materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment, and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future.

Contact:

For more information, visit www.predtechgroup.com or contact Investor Relations:

At the Company and Technical Questions

Mamie Reeder

Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

385-297-8067

mreeder@predtechgroup.com

Investor Contact

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain jcain@lhai.com

Kevin Mc Cabe kmccabe@lhai.com

310-691-7100



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.