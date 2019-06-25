CBD Expo NORTHWEST Announces Keynote Speakers and Finalizes Conference Schedule

/EIN News/ -- Pismo Beach, CA, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CBD Expo Tour 2019 produced by MACE Media Group , one of the nation’s largest diversified media and information companies in the cannabinoid space and publisher of Terpenes & Testing / Extraction Magazine, today announced the keynote speakers and finalized schedule for CBD Expo NORTHWEST in Seattle, Washington to take place on June 28 and 29, 2019.

CBD Expo NORTHWEST will host Dr. Karyemaitre Aliffe, MD, Physician and Scientist of Praxigen Biomedia. and Randy A. Fink, MD, FACOG, Executive Director of Medical Slyngshot Health, Inc., as the keynote speakers.

Dr. Karyemaitre Aliffe, MD, will be speaking on “Upgrading Our Endocannabinoid Operating Systems”, on Friday, June 28 at 9:15 AM. Dr. Aliffe is a multilingual, multicultural physician-scientist who brings life to science and vitality to concepts of medicine. Having taught at Harvard and Stanford, he has been welcomed to over 50 countries as a guest speaker, giving insightful presentations to community groups and professionals worldwide. Dr. Aliffe’s keynote will dive deep into how our Endocannabinoid System modifies our experience of reality and so enables the modulation of negative attitudes and impulses, making way for the emergence of new perspectives and new paradigms on an evolutionary scale.

Randy A. Fink, MD, FACOG, will be speaking on “The Doctor is In” on Saturday, June 29 @ 9:15 AM. As a clinician, Dr. Fink is Medical Director of the Miami Center of Excellence and Florida Keys Obstetrics & Gynecology. He is a highly in demand gynecologist and specialist in hormone management for men & women, sexual wellness, and functional medicine approach to well being. As national Executive Director of Slyngshot Health, he brings his expertise and well-regarded teaching style to clinicians, patients and business people alike on understanding the implementing personalized medicine. Dr. Fink’s keynote will focus on the question, “What do doctors look for in CBD and what can patients realistically expect?” Dr. Fink will speak to all constituencies: what doctors need to know, what patients need to know, and what sellers need to understand about the medical marketplace.

“We are very excited to announce Dr. Aliffe and Dr. Fink as our keynote speakers for CBD Expo NORTHWEST,” said Celeste Miranda, Founder and CEO of both MACE Media Group and the Original CBD Expo Tour. “We believe that their expertise and knowledge surrounding CBD will serve as a great opportunity for our attendees to learn from top leaders in the industry.”

CBD Expo NORTHWEST has finalized the official schedule for the two-day conference and expo. In addition to the exhibition hall with over 100 vendors, NORTHWEST will host three rooms of individual speakers, industry panels and a demo stage that will focus on the themes of innovations in technology, medical advancements, and broad and full spectrum CBD. Solo content speakers will present on:

● Product Manufacturing: Formulations, Manufacturing, and Ready for Sale

● How CBD Can Help with Fibromyalgia and Other Pain Diseases

● FDA Labeling of CBD Products in a Time of State and Federal Transition

● Unlocking the Doors of Sustainability Using Hemp-Based Formulations

● The CBD Industry: Are you Prepared to Pivot?

● And More!

Industry group panels will speak on the topics of:

● Taking the Tree from the Forest: Mining the Most from the Data You’ve Tracked

● It’s Important to Get Tested: The Lab Knows What’s Good for You

● Certify This: GMP Certifications Take Facilities and Products to the Next Level

● The Sauce May Be Secret, But At Least It’s Constant: The Importance of Consistency in Cannabinoid Formulations

● Attracting Mergers: Building Your Business to be Acquired

● And More!

Those who are interested in attending CBD Expo NORTHWEST can visit www.cbdexpo.net for more information and for the finalized schedule.

About CBD Expo Tour

Powered by CBD Health & Wellness Magazine, CBD Expo NORTHWEST 2019 is the original CBD event platform to broadcast CBD products with the community and share experts’ knowledge of CBD with the industry. The events feature more than 90 exhibitors, along with a substantial lineup of speaker presentations and panel discussions from experts in the research, technology, production, globalization, and sale of CBD and cannabinoid products. In our constant effort to provide fresh, relevant, and original content we make sure there are no repeat presentations from past expos. The themes throughout the 2019 tour are CBD 101, CBD Applications & Tools, Innovations in Technology, Compliance & Regulation, Holistic Medicine, Spa Wellness, Globalization in Markets Around the World, Research & Formulations, Medical Advancements, and Industry Trends. CBD Expo Tour 2019 is held in Indiana, Washington, Colorado, Florida, and California. Find out more at CBD Expo Tour or connect on social media: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter .

About MACE Media Group

MACE Media Group publishes niche cannabis industry trade publications. Its first title, Terpenes & Testing Magazine, was the first industry trade publication devoted to cannabis science. Extraction Magazine, which captures the essence of this symbiotic growth and change while offering critical information that is needed to help cannabis industry professionals and consumers learn, grow and thrive. Its newest publication, CBD Health & Wellness Magazine, revolves around the growing CBD industry to provide news on trending applications, medical research, and updates with laws and regulations. Coming out in Q3 this year is Topical Magazine, a brand new publication focusing exclusively on the sale, production, and research of cannabinoid-infused topical agents and cosmetics, it is the first of its kind. MACE also produces many trade events that attract dozens of cannabis and mainstream media journalists. Currently, MACE Media Group is producing a tour of CBD expos bringing together thousands of industry influencers, forming the most comprehensive CBD event in the United States. Find out more at www.MACEMediaGroup.com



Public Relations Contact: Kathleen Gonzales CMW Media (619) 368-2701

