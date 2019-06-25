New Hires Enhance William O’Neil + Co.’s Global Reach

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- William O’Neil + Co. Incorporated, a registered investment advisor, is pleased to announce that it has hired several industry veterans to expand its growing global equity sales team, including Tim Devir and Mark Swank in New York, New York, Rob Windsor in Boston, Massachusetts, and Davide De Maria in London, U.K.



Tim Devir - Executive Director, Institutional Sales



Mark Swank - Senior Institutional Sales Representative



Rob Windsor - Managing Director, Institutional Sales



Davide De Maria - Executive Director, Institutional Sales





/EIN News/ -- Tim Devir has more than 25 years of experience including, most recently, at Seaport Global, covering accounts with a focus on Industrials and Energy. He has experience on both the buy side and the sell side, including as a portfolio manager, buy-side options, equities, currency trader, and sales trader in positions at SSGA, Morgan Stanley, Cowen, and Guggenheim. Mr. Devir has a bachelor’s degree in Finance and Business Administration from the University of Maine.

“Tim’s deep understanding of the needs and wants of both the buy side and sell side will be a crucial value-add for clients,” says Gregory Jannetta, William O’Neil + Co.’s Chief Operating Officer.

Mark Swank most recently served as Executive Director at MKM Partners, cross-selling the company’s full product suite to a wide variety of accounts. He also has nearly three decades of experience from equity sales roles at Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, RBC, and Deutsche Bank. Mr. Swank is a graduate of the University of Vermont and the Haverford School in Haverford, Pennsylvania.

“Mark’s customer-focused approach has won him extensive relationships in the industry,” says Jannetta. “He is excited to develop new relationships to further build out our client base.”

Rob Windsor comes to William O’Neil + Co. with a track record of building successful relationships from his most recent position at Jeffries and, previously, JP Morgan and UBS. His two decades of experience have made him an expert in customizing investment ideas according to various portfolio valuation parameters and strategies. Mr. Windsor has a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a JD from New York Law School.

“I’m pleased to have Rob’s expertise and enthusiasm for introducing new clients to our time-tested methodology as an asset to our team,” says Jannetta.

Davide De Maria joins William O’Neil + Co. after spending 11 years in U.S. equity research sales at Deutsche Bank, where he focused on London, Italy, and Ireland. Prior to that, he spent six years as a U.S. equity research salesperson at Bank of America. Mr. De Maria began his career at Credit Suisse in London and speaks fluent English, Italian, French, and Spanish.

“Davide’s excellent background, strong language skills, and key relationships across Europe will help our team further expand our European effort,” says Jannetta.

About William O’Neil + Co. Incorporated

William O'Neil + Co. is a registered investment advisor providing global buy and sell recommendations, independent research, and custom advisory to the world’s leading institutional investment managers. Its blended method of stock analysis delivers actionable ideas that accelerate portfolio performance across investing disciplines. Founded in 1963, William O'Neil + Co. is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, San Francisco, and London.

William O’Neil + Co.’s comprehensive suite of research services includes the U.S. Focus List, domestic buy-side recommendations; the Global Focus List for developing, emerging, and frontier markets; in-depth research reports on global equities; and custom advisory.

