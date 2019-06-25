Dr. John Berardi to Deliver Keynote Presentation at IDEA World’s Nutrition & Behavior Change Summit

Dr. Berardi to Share Top Strategies for Driving Client Results and Career Success

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Berardi, Ph.D., co-founder of Precision Nutrition, which provides health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need to help clients achieve significant and lasting health transformations, will kick off the IDEA World Nutrition and Behavior Change Summit on June 28 with a keynote presentation titled, “Sculpting the Ultimate Coach Within: How to Deliver Remarkable Client Results While Blazing an Epic Career Path.” Dr. Berardi will highlight how wellness professionals can turn their passion for helping others into a sustainable business that attracts new clients and delivers exceptional results.



After his keynote presentation, Dr. Berardi will emcee the two-day Summit, which is held in conjunction with the IDEA World Nutrition.



Dr. Berardi is a PhD-trained Exercise Physiologist and Nutritional Biochemist. He co-founded Precision Nutrition in 2006 after years of consulting with elite athletic teams, coaching recreational athletes, and conducting science-based research in the areas of nutrition, sports supplementation, exercise, and behavioral psychology. Since then, under his leadership, the company has helped more than 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle.



Dr. Berardi has authored more than half a dozen books, including The Essentials of Sport and Exercise Nutrition and Gourmet Nutrition. He was ranked one of the top 100 most influential people in fitness by Greatist.com and named one of the 20 smartest coaches in the world by Livestrong.com.





Connect with Precision Nutrition at IDEA World

At IDEA World in booth #1020, attendees can meet with Precision Nutrition representatives, who will be sharing more about the company’s certification programs that help professionals drive better client results while enhancing their brand, increasing their career opportunities and growing their earning potential. Precision Nutrition’s software for professionals enables them to grow their businesses while working less.





About the Nutrition and Behavior Change Summit

From June 28 to June 29, the Nutrition and Behavior Change Summit will provide attendees, including registered dietitians, lifestyle/health/wellness coaches, nutritionists, healthcare professionals/physicians and weight management coaches, with actionable plans, research, tools and skills to enable them to help their own clients develop sustainable health improvement strategies. For more information, visit https://www.ideafit.com/fitness-conferences/nutrition-summit.





About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, habit-based approach to losing fat, building strength, and getting healthy. Validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies, this personalized, evidence-based program—available through Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women—has helped more than 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. Precision Nutrition is a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need to help clients achieve deep health and meaningful change. To date, more than 70,000 coaches in 120 countries use the Precision Nutrition Certification—along with ProCoach, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com





Elizabeth Mars Precision Nutrition 303.955.0319 Elizabeth.Mars@precisionnutrition.com



