CROP’s DVG Subsidiary Acquires Adjacent Tenanted Outdoor Farm in Washington

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE: CROP) (OTC: CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) announced today that its 30% owned DVG, LLC partner has acquired additional facilities for a tenanted outdoor cannabis farm in Grant County, Washington.



In return for acquiring the turnkey infrastructure and branding assets for DVG company, CROP infrastructure is issuing 2,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.30 per share and has paid $46,000 USD cash.

The farm is operated by a Tier 3 licensed Tenant and is fully planted for the 2019 season.

The strains being planted for the 2019 outdoor season are Bubba Kush, Dutch Hawaiian, Ghost Train, Green Crack, Star Killer and WA Cookies, predominantly for extraction at the adjacent processing facility.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: “In the roll out of the Hempire and Evolution brands we have continually worked with the team tenanted at these locations. It seemed only natural to align all parties’ interests as we continue to execute on our America-wide focus with this team.”

About CROP

Crop is publicly listed on the CSE and trades under the symbol “CROP”. CROP is focused on cannabis branding and real estate assets. CROP’s portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, two in Washington State, a 1,000-acre Nevada Cannabis farm, 1,865 acres of CBD farms, extraction in Nevada and joint ventures on West Hollywood and San Bernardino dispensary apps with a growing portfolio of common share equity in upcoming listings within the cannabis space.

CROP has developed a portfolio of assets including Canna Drink, a cannabis infused functional beverage line, US and Italian distribution rights to over 55 cannabis topical products and a portfolio of 16 Cannabis brands. CROP's infrastructure has over 150,000 sq ft of built canopy and over 2,900 acres of real estate.

/EIN News/ -- Company Contact

Michael Yorke – CEO and Director

E-mail: info@cropcorp.com

Website: www.cropcorp.com

Phone: (604) 484-4206

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the expected returns from the Washington Project; the technological effects of Washington Project; the intention to expand its portfolio; and execute on its business plan. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the regulatory and legal framework regarding the cannabis industry in general among all levels of government and zoning; risks associated with applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules relating to the cannabis industry; risks associated with maintaining its interests in its various assets; the ability of the Company to finance operations and execute its business plan and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and the Company is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.