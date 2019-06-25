Rokk3r Inc. Appoints Andrea Arnau as Chief Marketing Officer

Arnau is a Seasoned Digital Marketing Executive, Serial Entrepreneur and the Newest Addition to the Investors’ Panel of Shark Tank Colombia

Miami, FL, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Rokk3r Inc. (OTC Pink: ROKK) (“Rokk3r”), a global idea-to-exit company builder and consulting services company that leverages exponential technologies to generate value, today announced its appointment of Andrea Arnau as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Ms. Arnau will lead Rokk3r’s initiatives to build industry awareness as it employs disruptive technologies for growth building exponential organizations.

Ms. Arnau joined Rokk3r in 2015 as a seasoned digital marketing executive and serial entrepreneur, having served as Co-Founder of three digital agencies, Tribal Colombia, Chef Company, and Tribal US Hispanic. Client engagements in both the U.S. and Latin America drove solutions in digital strategy and transformation for leading brands such as McDonald’s, General Motors, H&R Block, State Farm Insurance, Royal Caribbean, and Nokia, among others. Since joining Rokk3r, Ms. Arnau lead growth projects for several of Rokk3r’s portfolio companies, served as CEO of a portfolio company and represented Rokk3r in business development in Mexico, Colombia and other countries in Latin America. Most recently, she became the newest addition to the investors’ panel of Sony Pictures Television’s reality TV show, Shark Tank Colombia1, which will premiere its third season on Canal Sony in Latin America later this year.

Nabyl Charania, CEO of Rokk3r, said, “We are pleased to name Andrea as Rokk3r’s Chief Marketing Officer. Since joining Rokk3r, Andrea has played a key role in developing our service offering, engaging with clients, and creating new growth entities. As an established digital strategist, marketer and transformational agent, we look forward to Andrea’s leadership as we campaign towards industry awareness and gain traction on the value of our offerings.”

Mr. Arnau commented, “My passion is building brands and being responsible for the growth of Rokk3r’s brand is a very exciting challenge for me. Rokk3r has a strong brand that deserves more exposure which we expect as we build a larger community of people who share our vision of a world where disruption and transformation can come from anywhere. I look forward to the conversations I will be having with talented people everywhere on how to create exponential companies that can truly change the world.”

1 Shark Tank Colombia is an adaptation of the famous reality show “Dragons’ Den,” created by Japan’s Nippon TV. The format is distributed by Sony Pictures Television across the world and has been adapted successfully in more than 35 countries, including Germany, Canada, Denmark, the United States, Finland, Poland and the United Kingdom.

About Rokk3r Inc.

Rokk3r Inc. is a global idea-to-exit company builder and consulting services company that leverages exponential technologies to generate value. Rokk3r provides a suite of services that is a hybrid network of human and machine intelligence systems, seeking to enable early stage startup technology companies and existing businesses to develop new products and businesses in a frictionless, accelerated and comprehensive way. Rokk3r services are designed to leverage exponential technologies to rapidly accelerate and shape industries. These exponential technologies include artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality (AR, VR), blockchain (decentralized ledger technologies), data science, digital biology and biotech, machine learning, nanotech, robotics and sensors. For more information, go to www.rokk3r.com



This press release contains statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Rokk3r with respect to future business activities. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements may include information regarding revenue growth, subsidiary changes, investment portfolio matters, the ability of Rokk3r to successfully achieve its business objectives, plans for expansion of Rokk3r, expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, and expectations for future financial performance. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC. You should carefully consider these risk and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

