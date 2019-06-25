Nuance @ SIIM19: Radiologists See Cloud-Based Diagnostic Solutions, Workflow-Integrated AI as Key Priorities for Care Teams

New Porter Research report reveals how radiologists see cloud-based technology, such as Nuance’s PowerScribe One, driving AI adoption and optimizing workflow

In detailed interviews conducted by Porter Research, U.S. radiologists identified the importance of integrating AI within workflows and the power and flexibility of cloud-based solutions, such as PowerScribe One and the AI Marketplace for Diagnostic Imaging, as keys to enabling the next generation of data-driven radiology. During the interviews, radiologists underscored the value of harnessing these technologies and their importance as influential drivers in advancing the industry.

“With the paradigm changing in radiology, our tools must also change so we can empower radiologists to provide more effective care in the most efficient way,” said Tarik Alkasab, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital. “Nuance’s PowerScribe One can help radiologists move to the next phase of data-oriented radiology where we will be able to work so much smarter and deliver so much more value to our referring providers and our patients.”

“The ability to have higher-level logic in the radiology report template is critical for the next generation of speech recognition, as it helps to drive the use of the clinical guidance, and streamline discrete data capture,” said Marc Kohli, MD, University of California, San Francisco.

At booth #510 at SIIM19, Nuance will provide demonstrations of game-changing solutions in its diagnostic solution portfolio including:

PowerScribe One : The next generation of the industry’s most widely used radiology reporting platform. It harnesses Nuance’s advanced natural language understanding capabilities, cloud technology, and workflow-integrated access to artificial intelligence-powered diagnostic and decision-support tools from dozens of developers on the AI Marketplace for Diagnostic Imaging

The largest and fastest-growing image-sharing network with more than a million studies per month shared across 6,000 facilities mPower : The cloud-based solution combines rapid access to data within radiology reports with powerful analytical tools for assessing AI model performance, follow-up tracking and other actionable insights

“Two out of three radiologists in this country rely on our reporting technology and are now leveraging it for the practical and scalable adoption of AI,” said Karen Holzberger, vice president and general manager Diagnostics, Nuance Communications. “Our product development teams are using direct input from radiologists to continuously enhance our platforms with new features and technologies that elevate and advance the practice of radiology today and in the future. We’re focused on specific solutions to eliminate inefficiencies, improve costs and patient outcomes, and empower radiologists as key players on care teams.”

To learn more about Nuance diagnostic solutions and the impact on radiologists and their care teams, please visit booth #510 at SIIM19, download the Porter Research report, “ How AI is advancing the impact of radiology in healthcare ,” or attend the sessions below:

Wednesday, June 26

1:15-2:45pmCT: Effectiveness of natural language processing based clinical analytics to improve the recommendation entry rate into a multihospital recommendation tracking system , with Ben Wandtke, MD, MS, Associate Professor, University of Rochester

Thursday, June 27

Friday, June 28

8:00-9:30am CT: Demystifying blockchain technology: What is it and how is it relevant to medical imaging? , with Woojin Kim, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer, Nuance Communications

