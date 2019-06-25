Update on Patient Access Solutions, Inc. and NYIE Pain Management Joint Venture

/EIN News/ -- COMMACK, NY, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- On January 30th, 2019 Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare industry, announced it entered into a Joint Venture with the NYIE Physician Group. The Company is pleased to inform its shareholders that the Joint Venture is trending 29.2% growth in topline income for the first six (6) months which equates to approximately $600K annualized.

Dr. Donald Chiappetta, COO, stated, “Phase one of our overall strategy only included 2 locations of the NYIE network as we began to coordinate our operational efficiencies. As we deploy our services to additional locations and grow the patient base being treated our projections are falling in line with initial estimates of $5M in topline revenue per annum. We expect to reach that level within the next 18 months.”

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.( www.pashealth.com )

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com .

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at http://www.sec.gov .

info@pashealth.com



