Cambrex Appoints Dottie Donnelly-Brienza as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM), the leading small molecule company providing drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle, today announced that Dottie Donnelly-Brienza has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. In this new role, she will have global responsibility for the company’s human resources function, and will join the company’s executive management team.



Ms. Brienza has over 20 years’ HR experience in the life sciences sector, and joins Cambrex from Cantel Medical where she was most recently Chief Human Resources Officer. She has also held a number of leadership and senior executive roles at Johnson & Johnson, as well as Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb. She has a Master of Science degree in Organization Development and Applied Human Behavior from the American University in Washington, DC and a bachelor’s degree from Marywood University, Scranton, PA.

“Dottie is a highly successful executive with substantial leadership experience in human resources and has extensive experience in the healthcare industry,” commented Steven Klosk, President and Chief Executive Officer at Cambrex. “She joins Cambrex at an exciting time for the company and will add tremendous value as we continue to focus on our growth strategy.”

Cambrex is the leading small molecule company that provides drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. The company provides customers with an end-to-end partnership for the research, development and manufacture of small molecule therapeutics. With over 35 years’ experience and a growing team of over 2,000 experts servicing global clients from sites in North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialist drug substance technologies and capabilities including biocatalysis, continuous flow, controlled substances, solid state science, material characterization and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms including oral solids, semi-solids and liquids and has the expertise to manufacture specialist dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile and non-sterile ointments.

