Axtria™ Co-Founders Jassi and Navi Chadha Honored in the Inaugural Class of NJ Digi-Tech Innovators

Jassi and Navi join the list of pioneers recognized for introducing significant innovations in the technology and digital space.

/EIN News/ --

Berkeley Heights, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NJBIZ recognized Axtria Co-Founders Jassi Chadha, CEO, and Navi Chadha, CTO, as part of the inaugural class of NJ Digi-Tech Innovators Award honorees. The award showcases “talented individuals who introduced significant innovations in the technology and digital space that contributed significantly to the productivity and performance of their organizations,” according to NJBIZ. The winners were commemorated on May 14th at the DoubleTree by Hilton Somerset in Somerset, NJ.

“Jassi and I are honored to be chosen for the first class of NJ Digi-Tech Innovators Award honorees,” said Navi Chadha. Innovation is in Axtria’s DNA with Jassi and Navi at the company’s helm. The co-founders are known for their innovative vision and entrepreneurial spirit. Before founding Axtria, Jassi and Navi co-founded marketRx, which was acquired by Cognizant Technology Solutions in 2007.



When asked how they do it, Jassi explained, “Navi and I agree that it is critical to have the right strategy and vision, the ability to quickly identify the product-market fit, and the ability to build the right team. We have focused on this, and as a result, have led the advancement of commercial technology in the life sciences industry. Whether it was the big bet on cloud platforms, the rapid move into AI/ML engines, or the industrialization of analytics, Axtria’s platforms and breakthrough thinking have transformed how our customers view and value technology.”



Jassi and Navi are pioneers in building advanced decision support software. Their NJ Digi-Tech Innovators’ seats are a result of their continuous innovations in Axtria’s technology, which has contributed significantly to their clients. They have worked closely with over 100 global companies to improve the effectiveness of their commercial operations. Each day, they help life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria is quickly becoming one of the most influential global players in the industry, with customers in over 30 countries.



The NJBIZ honor comes just one year after Jassi and Navi’s last big win together. In 2018, EY awarded the power-duo the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award in the software category, among multiple other accolades throughout their careers.

About NJBIZ

NJBIZ, New Jersey’s leading business journal, provides 24/7 business news coverage with a weekly print circulation of more than 15,000 copies. BridgeTower Media owns NJBIZ and is the leading provider of business-to-business information, research, and marketing solutions across more than 20 local economies in the U.S.

About Axtria

Axtria helps customers improve operational effectiveness with solutions that leverage big data, cloud software, predictive analytics, and machine learning. Axtria has a strong focus on sales and marketing operations in the life science industry. The company works with global customers in over 30 countries.

Axtria DataMAxTM, Axtria SalesIQTM, and Axtria MarketingIQTM are cloud-based software platforms that enable customers to manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. For more information, go to www.axtria.com.

Attachment

Jennifer Salah Axtria Inc. +1 (877) 929-8742 marketing@axtria.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.