Sean Folkson, CEO of Nightfood Holdings, Inc., Discusses New Partnership with Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer Fame, Developing Custom Celebrity Flavors, National Ice Cream Roll-Out Update and More in a New Exclusive Audio Interview at…

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. and Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC QB: NGTF), the nationally expanding ice cream company solving America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, announced today that the Company is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson called in to SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. to discuss the big announcement regarding the brand partnership with rock star Michael Clifford, lead guitarist of the multi-platinum, award winning band, 5 Seconds of Summer.

As part of the partnership, Nightfood is developing a custom flavor for the chocolate-loving Clifford. Folkson mentioned that the Company is already working on a similar custom-flavor deal with another major celebrity.

In the interview Folkson talks about the drivers behind the Company's ongoing, highly successful national rollout of its award-winning ice cream, the recent news, and much more.

Nightfood has now successfully secured distribution in four of the top fifty supermarket chains in the United States within six months of manufacturing their first pint of ice cream. Management is projecting profitability and revenues greater than $3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“SmallCapVoice allows us to discuss company developments in greater detail for better investor understanding,” explained Folkson. “With the momentum we currently have, I expect this partnership to create amazing opportunities for us. The ability to partner with enthusiastic celebrity fans of our product can turbo-charge our journey to national awareness and distribution.”

The interview can be heard at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/6-21-19-smallcapvoice-interview-with-nightfood-holdings-inc-ngtf/ .

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers.

With the overwhelming majority of at-home ice cream consumption occurring in the hours before bed, Nightfood’s sleep-friendly nighttime ice cream, formulated by sleep and nutrition experts, delivers benefits found in no other product on the market.

Market research giant Mintel identified nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for the coming years

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood ice cream is rolling out nationally. The brand has recently announced distribution in four of the top fifty supermarkets in the United States. These include over 100 locations of the Meijer supermarket chain throughout the Midwest, with concentration in the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Milwaukee, as well as Lowes Foods, with 78 stores in the Carolinas and Virginia.

To enter the Nightfood® Ice Cream Giveaway, where the Company is giving away a one-year supply of Nightfood ice cream, plus a brand-new freezer to store it in, visit http://nightfood.com

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

For more information, visit http://ir.Nightfood.com and http://Nightfood.com

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

