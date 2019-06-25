NEORide and Masabi Launch Innovative Statewide Multi-Agency Cashless Mobile Ticketing App in Ohio

Masabi's Justride Powers Journeys Across Multiple Transit Agencies Available via New EZFare App and Integration With Transit App

OHIO & NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEORide, a consortium of seven Ohio transit agencies, and Masabi, the company bringing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ticketing and payments to public transit, today announced the launch of the free EZfare app, a cashless mobile ticketing and fare payment solution that will make using public transit easier than ever before. Once downloaded, transit riders can use the app to pay fares or purchase tickets for any of the seven participating transit systems. The app is available from both the App Store and Google Play by searching for “EZfare”. Tickets are also available within Transit, North America’s leading real-time journey planning app.Laketran, Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority, (TARTA) and Portage Area Regional Transit Authority (PARTA) riders can use EZfare today. NEORide’s four other partner agencies, the Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA), Metro RTA, Medina County Public Transit (MCPT) and the Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) will bring the system online by October 2019. NEORide officials plan to add additional transit agencies to deploy EZfare later this year.EZfare tickets will also be available to purchase from within Transit, the leading real-time journey planning app. Transit is integrating the EZfare platform via Masabi’s Justride SDK, enabling transit ticketing from within Transit’s existing application. This ground-breaking innovation will help open up ticketing across the region, giving people the freedom and flexibility to open a single app to plan a trip, get real-time information, and purchase a ticket in just a few taps.According to NEORide Board Chair and Laketran CEO Ben Capelle, EZfare offers a convenient, seamless experience that will please existing riders and attract new ones. “People will be able to buy tickets any time, anywhere,” he said. “They won’t need cash, they won’t have to stand in line at transit stations to pay fares or obtain transfers. Once you have EZfare, your smartphone or tablet becomes your ticket to ride anywhere participating agencies go. We’re proud of the work we did with Masabi to make our vision of a totally integrated fare and ticketing platform a reality.”Masabi CEO Brian Zanghi, shares Mr. Capelle’s enthusiasm for the first-of-its-kind regional project. “Masabi’s SaaS approach to fare collection is bringing cutting edge innovation to agencies of all sizes,” he said. “We’re excited about the launch of this ground-breaking regional project and pleased to bring the benefits of cashless technology to riders of multiple agencies in a single solution accessible via the EZfare app and Transit.”For more information about downloading and using EZfare, please visit www.EZfare.us . To learn more about Transit and to download the app, visit www.transitapp.com ABOUT MASABIMasabi is bringing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ticketing and payments to public transit agencies of all sizes around the globe. Through our fare collection platform, Justride, agencies can sign up to mobile ticketing services, enable Mobility as a Service (MaaS), or deploy an account-based full fare collection solution using contactless bank cards, mobile devices and smartcards. Masabi is the category creator for transit mobile ticketing. With over 60 clients across four continents, the Justride Mobility Platform is the most widely deployed end-to-end mobile and account-based ticketing solution in operation, serving the largest transit agency in the US to local bus operators. Masabi has offices in New York, London, Denver and Cluj, and investors include Mastercard and Keolis. For more information, visit www.masabi.com ABOUT TRANSITTransit solves the urban commute in more than 200 cities worldwide. Users can easily navigate public transit with accurate real-time predictions, simple trip planning, step-by-step navigation and mobile ticketing. The app also integrates other transport modes — bikesharing, carsharing, scooters and ridehail — so users can determine the best way to get from A to B. The company is based in Montréal, QC. You can learn more by visiting www.transitapp.com

