UNCTAD’s Economic Development in Africa Report 2019 will be launched globally on the same day.

The Economic Development in Africa Report 2019 focuses on preferential trade liberalization among the members of the new African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which is crucial if the continent is to seize the historic opportunity offered to boost trade between its economies. To this end, the forthcoming Economic Development in Africa Report will examine the role of flexible rules of origin in an institutional framework that ensures their respect in an impartial, transparent, predictable and consistent manner.

The report will probe the benefits of compliance by African countries and the importance of strengthening the institutional framework to enable the practical use of these tariff preferences. At stake is also an acceleration of the structural transformations of African economies thanks to this landmark trade agreement.

The report will be presented on behalf of UNCTAD by Junior Davis, who is the Chief of the Africa Section in the UNCTAD Division for Africa, Least Developed Countries and Special Programmes.



