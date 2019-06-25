Public Key Infrastructure Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Opportunities in the Proliferation of Cloud-Based Services Among Global Organizations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Key Infrastructure Market by Component (Solution and Services (Professional and Managed)), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Healthcare and Life Sciences), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global PKI market size is expected to grow from USD 1,790 million in 2019 to USD 3,620 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2019 to 2024.

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) is a framework which provides a set of policies, software solutions, and processes to distribute, relocate, and verify the public keys used for public key encryption. The solution helps in verifying the identities of devices, people, and services to prevent any unauthorized access and impersonation by the unauthorized personnel.



The technology acts as a one-stop solution for organizations that are concerned about identity mismanagement and data theft across their critical infrastructures. PKI uses various technologies such as encryption and digital signatures to authenticate the identity of an authorized individual.



The technology allows the users and systems to communicate and exchange the data safely over the internet by verifying the legitimacy of the webservers, applications, and individuals who possess certificates issues by the certificate authorities for identity validation.



Key players in the global PKI market include Verisign, SSL Corp. (SSL.com), ACTALIS S.p.A. (ACTALIS), HARICA, Securemetric, Enigma, eMudhra, Gemalto, Nexus Group (Nexus), Entrust Datacard, DigiCert, Futurex, Comodo, GlobalSign, and WISeKey.



They have adopted various growth strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and business expansions to expand their presence in the global PKI market.

