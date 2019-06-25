12-Month CMI Leadership & Management Course: Level 5 Diploma (Central London, United Kingdom - September 2, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CMI - Leadership and Management Level 5 Diploma" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Level 5 qualifications in Management and Leadership that is aimed at middle managers to develop management and leadership skills.

By undertaking this qualification, you will be developing your key skills as a manager, including developing personal management capabilities, making effective use of information in decision-making and developing people.

It is expected that you will undertake 50-70 hours of Guided Learning, which could include teacher supervised or directed study time, over a maximum of three years.

Learners who successfully complete this diploma will have the opportunity to progress onto the CMI Level 7 Diplomas in Management and Leadership.

Requirements

Learners need to complete a total of 39 credits to achieve this qualification.



The minimum Total Qualification Time is 380 hours, including 105 Guided Learning Hours. If learners do not complete the Diploma then they may be awarded a 'fall-back' qualification, either a Certificate or Award dependent on the regulations posted on the CMI website.

Course Duration: Blended Learning - 12 Months

Course Objective

This course is designed to develop your key skills as a manager, including developing personal management capabilities, making effective use of information in decision-making and developing people.



Learning Outcomes



Unit 501 - Principles of Management & Leadership in an Organisational Context

The ability to lead individuals and teams to success is arguably the most important skill a manager can possess. This unit focuses on the essential management and leadership skills required to fulfil this challenging but rewarding role. The unit opens by focusing on the theoretical and practical approaches to developing, leading, and managing teams (remote or multi-disciplinary). The manager will look at techniques to assess current and future team capabilities, including the role of recruitment, selection and staff development which supports this. On successful completion of the unit, the manager will not only know the principles of managing individuals and teams, but they will understand approaches for supporting, motivating and inspiring teams and individuals to exceed expectations.



Unit 526 - Principles of Leadership Practice

The aim of this unit is to develop managers' understanding of ethical leadership and the impact of culture and values on leadership. Managers will examine leadership models and the concept of empowerment, with consideration of techniques and methods for leading others.



Unit 509 - Managing Stakeholder Relationships

Good relationships, whether they are with customers, suppliers, partners or staff, are a key contributor to an organisation's success. To build stakeholder relationships that are long lasting and sustainable, they need to be planned and developed. This unit explores the types and purposes of stakeholder relationships and the skills required to overcome challenges and manage these effectively.



Unit 504 - Managing Performance

Managing the performance of staff is essential to the smooth running of an organisation. This unit evaluates the reasons for managing performance and the approaches that can be used. It explores methods of rewarding the performance of individuals who exceed expectations, and analyses ways of managing under performance in a professional and supportive manner. This unit focuses on the way performance management, when used effectively, can impact on individual and organisational achievement.



Unit 507 - Principles of Delivering Coaching & Mentoring

Coaching and mentoring are proven techniques used to enhance the skills, knowledge, talents and potential of individuals as part of an organisational learning and development strategy. This unit explores the principles and practices of coaching and mentoring, and the impact these techniques can have in the development of a high- performance culture.



Unit 523 - Principles of Marketing Products & Services

Marketing products and services is an activity which can be applied to a myriad of different business contexts. From utilising technology to create new processes and support services to improve the customer experience through to developing or adapting products or services to meet changing needs, the principles of marketing remain the same. The aim of this unit is for the learner to understand the role of marketing to achieve organisational objectives. The learner will analyse the marketing environment, understand how to market a product or service and know how to judge the success of marketing outcomes.



Unit 513 - Managing Projects to Achieve Results

The ability to manage projects is a vital skill for all managers. This unit focuses on the knowledge and skills required to manage projects successfully and overcome problems and challenges. It requires the learner to evaluate the methods and tools for planning tasks and activities, as well as knowing how to implement and manage project activities, build stakeholder relationships, manage resources and risk, monitor progress and report on outcomes.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x3fmge

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Leadership and Motivation



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.