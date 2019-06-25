Global All-terrain Vehicle Market Forecast to 2027 - Key Manufacturers and Suppliers are Polaris Industries, Yamaha, Honda, Suzuki, BRP, Arctic Cat, and Kymco

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "All-terrain Vehicle Market by Type & Application (Sport, Entertainment, Agriculture, Military & Defense), Drive, Engine (<400, 400-800, >800cc), Fuel (Gasoline, Electric), Wheel Number, Seating Capacity & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The All-Terrain Vehicle Market, By Value, is Projected to Grow to USD 4.7 Billion By 2027 from USD 3.9 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.2%



The rising demand for ATVs in recreational activities, mainly worldwide championships, will boost the future growth of the all-terrain vehicle market.



North America is estimated to be the largest all-terrain vehicle market during the forecast period. ATVs are used in multiple applications such as sports, agriculture, military and defense, construction, etc. The key factors that drive the market are the increasing recreational activities, growing usage of ATVs in agriculture and defense, and increased purchasing power and spending capacity of individuals.



The all-terrain vehicle market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players. Some of the key manufacturers and suppliers in the all-terrain vehicle market are Polaris Industries, Inc. (US), Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. (Japan), Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan), Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan), BRP (Canada), Arctic Cat Inc. (US), and Kymco (Taiwan).



Polaris adopted the strategies of mergers & acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, and joint ventures/collaborations to retain its leading position in the all-terrain vehicle market.



For instance, in January 2018, Polaris released the limited-edition ATV Sportsman XP 1000 LE, the most powerful Sportsman ever built with additional features, including the proven 90 HP ProStar Twin EFI engine, exclusive 3-mode throttle control, more than 8 gallons of weatherresistant storage, and 11.5 inches of ground clearance.

