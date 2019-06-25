Mist Systems Partners with Forescout to Bring Secure Wireless Access and IoT Policy Enforcement to the AI-Driven Enterprise

New collaboration expands existing relationship with Juniper Networks to deliver complete, integrated device visibility and control for wired and wireless solutions

/EIN News/ -- CUPERTINO, Calif., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mist Systems , a Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) company, today announced a strategic relationship with Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT), the leader in device visibility and control, that enables interoperability between the Mist Learning WLAN and the Forescout platform. This partnership provides comprehensive AI-driven security via automation and programmability to protect Wi-Fi client and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.



In addition, the partnership expands upon Forescout’s existing relationship with Juniper to deliver a complete, integrated solution for wired and wireless users.

“As we build the AI-driven enterprise, we are constantly looking for new ways to leverage automation and insight from our virtual network assistant, Marvis, to simplify and secure IT operations,” said Sudheer Matta, Vice President of Products at Mist. “Combining Forescout’s technology with the Mist AI-driven WLAN fills an important role in secure wireless access control and strategically builds upon Juniper’s unique ability to bring wired, wireless and security together into a unified solution.”

The Juniper and Forescout solution monitors and profiles headless devices and mobile clients including smartphones, tablets, laptops, robots and IoT devices (HVAC systems, security devices, displays, sensors, lights) based on their network traffic patterns. Once fingerprinted, if anomalous or threatening behavior is observed, the following types of actions can be taken using Mist’s AI engine and programmable APIs in conjunction with the Forescout platform:

Notify : Automatically notify IT personal via email, trouble tickets

: Automatically notify IT personal via email, trouble tickets Conform: Change roles and remediate software on devices, as needed

Change roles and remediate software on devices, as needed Restrict: Quarantine devices, change VLANs or update other policy settings

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Juniper to bring enhanced device and IoT security to the wireless space via the Mist platform,” said Amy DeSalvatore, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Forescout. “By combining our best-of-breed solutions, we are providing unique insight and automation to our joint customers and delivering unparalleled confidence in the AI-driven enterprise.”

About Mist

Mist Systems, a Juniper Networks company, is leading the transition to AI-driven IT. The Mist Learning Wireless LAN (WLAN) makes Wi-Fi predictable, reliable and measurable by providing unprecedented visibility into the user experience and by replacing time consuming manual IT tasks with proactive automation. In addition, Mist brings enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, BLE and IoT together to deliver personalized, location-based wireless services without requiring battery-powered beacons. All operations are managed via Mist’s modern cloud architecture for maximum scalability, agility and performance.

For more information, visit www.mist.com .

