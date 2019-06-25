Itronics Expands by 6 Times, the Golden Valley Prospect at Its Auric Fulstone Polymetallic Gold Project

Strong Gold Mineralization Indicated

RENO, Nev., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itronics Inc. (OTC:ITRO), an “Innovative Zero Waste” technology company that produces GOLD’n GRO fertilizers and silver products, today reported that its subsidiary, Whitney & Whitney, Inc., has expanded the geologic scope of the “Golden Valley Prospect” at the Auric Gold & Minerals, Inc. Fulstone polymetallic gold exploration project in the Yerington Mining District in northwestern Nevada.



The Golden Valley Prospect is described as a Tertiary polymetallic low sulfidation gold system in a press release dated March 5, 2019. The Golden Valley Prospect samples are indicating strong gold mineralization accompanied by anomalous silver, zinc, lead, and copper. Recent field inspection has determined that the strongly altered leached zone extends about 4000 feet to the southwest of the initial sample grid and may be up to 1000 feet wide along this length. Previous geochemical soil sampling identified anomalous zinc and copper values along the length of this valley and identified anomalous gold values along the north, west, and south of this valley. Induced polarization lines that cross this valley indicate that mineralized rocks extend to a depth of 2000 feet. The combination of these coincident anomalies makes this a very strong exploration target.

The combined mineralized area is about 5600 feet in strike length with varied widths up to over 6000 feet. Induced polarization measurements suggest that the mineralized rocks extend to a depth of about 2000 feet within this zone. Total surface area is about 0.85 square mile, and total mass of rock within the defined area to a depth of 2000 feet is about 3.7 billion tons, making this a large exploration target for drilling.

Presently there has not been any drilling within the prospect area and there are no defined mineral resources. The potential presence of minerals is indicated by surface geologic mapping, geochemical sampling, and induced polarization geophysical survey lines that cross the anomalous mineralized area indicated by surface sampling.

“We are planning a phase I work program to obtain more detailed geological, geochemical, and geophysical data to develop detailed information about the distribution and surface mineral content at specific locations within the prospect area that will be used to plan a drilling campaign to measure the potential resource,” said John Key, Vice President Projects for Whitney & Whitney, Inc. and President and Chief Operating Officer of Auric Gold & Minerals.

The Golden Valley Prospect is the third gold occurrence to be identified in the Buckskin Range and is the second surface occurrence. The first is a high-grade gold-copper surface vein system at the Buckskin Mine about six miles to the south that was discovered in the early 1900’s. The second is a deep high-grade copper-gold system about three miles to the south that was discovered by Anaconda Copper in the early 1970’s, but that was not developed.

The Yerington Mining District hosts several multi-hundred-million-ton copper deposits and is favorable for the discovery of additional large deposits. The Fulstone Project is one of the more prospective areas in the district that has not yet been drilled. As a Tertiary polymetallic low sulfidation gold system, it offers the potential for the discovery of near surface gold, silver, zinc, lead and copper which is unique and could be much more valuable than other prospects in the district, which are mostly enriched in copper.



Companies that may have an interest in participating in the development of the Auric Fulstone Project should send their inquiry to John Key at jkey@itronics.com.

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a “Creative Green Technology” Company which produces GOLD’n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company’s goal is to achieve profitable green technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD’n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and minerals. The Company’s technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

Through its subsidiary, Itronics Metallurgical, Inc., Itronics is the only company with a fully permitted “Beneficial Use Photochemical, Silver, and Water Recycling” plant in the United States that converts 100 percent of the spent photoliquids into GOLD’n GRO liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver bearing glass. This is internationally recognized award winning “Zero Waste” Technology. The Company is developing a portfolio of environmentally beneficial “Zero waste” processing and mining technologies. Itronics has received numerous domestic and international awards that recognize its ability to successfully use chemical science and engineering to create and implement new environmentally green recycling and fertilizer technologies.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.Com. Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at the "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop" at 4001 S. Virginia St.

