VSBLTY SELECTED BY ENERGETIKA TECHNOLOGIES TO PROVIDE CROWD ANALYTICS TO ENHANCE SAFETY LIGHTING & SECURITY THROUGHOUT LATIN AMERICA

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF), a leading retail software and technology company, is teaming with Energetika, an international provider of “intelligent lighting” solutions, to install safety lighting and integrated security to Mexico City, and other Latin American cities designated as a “Smart City.” Accessibility, habitability, sustainability, air quality, noise levels, energy, health and economic vitality are among the elements necessary to be selected as a “Smart City.”

Energetika is a leading provider of smart lighting solutions for economically efficient applications that incorporate security. Energetika chose VSBLTY to provide security technology that includes crowd analytics and facial recognition for residential, commercial and governmental applications.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ combines motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with first of its kind Facialanalytics™.



The partnership announcement was made jointly by Jay Hutton, VSBLTY co-founder and CEO, and Rodrigo Calderon, Energetika co-founder and CEO.

In making the announcement, Hutton said, “We are excited to partner with Energetika to provide complete Smart City solutions throughout Latin America. Our state-of-the-art technology includes facial recognition and non-occluded weapon detection using the power of machine learning and computer vision.” In addition, Hutton explained that the company’s proprietary VSBLTY Vector™ product can be used alone or in combination with lighting solutions and any type of digital signage as well as other forms to provide security by looking for “persons of interest” or individuals carrying weapons with the intent to cause harm.

VSBLTY’s proprietary software platform, DataCaptor™, provides instant information. DataCaptor measures all elements of foot traffic using advance optics and sensors to provide objective, real-time, qualitative measurements and analysis in retail, venues and other public spaces.

Commenting on the partnership announcement, Calderon said, “With the installation of our intelligent lighting, along with VSBLTY’s advanced security technology, Mexico City and other Latin American cities will be able to gather 10 times more data for security purposes while reducing costs, maximizing energy efficiency and generating accurate statistics of facility occupation. Mexico City,” he added, “is taking a leadership role in ‘Smart City’ development that other urban areas might well emulate.”

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS)

(OTC: VSBGF) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.



​About Energetika (www.energetika.com.mx)

With principal offices in Mexico City, Energetika provides intelligence lighting solutions to retailers, organizations and governments in Mexico, Chile and the Netherlands. In addition to advanced lighting, the company also installs intelligent sensors that are able to distinguish between people and objects, customizable controls and daylight harvesting for specific tasks. Energetika develops systems that collect information on energy and occupation of spaces in real time of what's happening inside of buildings, commercial properties and factories, while saving energy, increasing comfort and reducing maintenance cost through their predictive maintenance app.

