mCig Amare’s New Cannabis Grow Lights Outperform the Competition





Independent Comparison Reports Show at Least 20% Greater Photosynthetic Photon Flux Density (PPFD)

Jacksonville, FL, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- mCig, Inc. (OTCQB: MCIG ), a leading distributor of innovative products, customized packaging solutions, technologies, and services for the global medical cannabis industry, today announced favorable results for its new SolarBar800 (Bar8) LED light system when compared to major competitors in the U.S. specialty lighting sector.

Victor Nguyen, mCig Inc.’s COO, stated, “Our goal is to design the most efficient, flexible and powerful lighting solution that delivers the most yield and quality specifically for commercial cannabis production. The new state-of-the-art SolarBar800 (Bar8) is capable of an astonishing 2.82J @ 484W and 2.69J @ 880W with our SolarSpec-HO spectrum option. Preliminary testing by top commercial growers are showing superior results in yield and quality over the industry’s top LED names and 1000W double ended (DE) models. Innovation has always been part of our design philosophy and our fifth generation Bar8 is a statement of this fact,” continued Victor.

SolarBar800 (Bar8)

The fifth generation Bar8 features the latest technology and design to give the commercial grower the efficiency, power and flexibility for optimal results. The system is designed for multi/single-tier commercial cannabis cultivation with a flexible recommended mounting height over canopy of 6-60” (6-18” standard, 24-60” with the optional lenses). Other innovative features include a remote power supply and detachable bars to increase both the flowering footprint up to 4’ x 6’ and yield by 50% over other systems.

Dimensions: 47.08” x 46.93” x 3.3”

LED: Samsung, Osram

Driver: Meanwell

Electrical efficiency: 2.82J @ 484W, 2.78J @ 660W, 2.69J @ 900W

Wattage: 900W (dimmable)

Spectrum: high-cri enhanced white spectrum

Coverage: 4’x 4’@ 660W, 4′ x 6’ @ 900W (detached bars)

Warranty: 5-year

About MCIG Group

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. (MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. mCig, Inc. is committed to be the leading distributor of technology, products, and services to fit the needs of a rapidly expanding industry. mCig, Inc. employs a world-renowned tech team and has recently expanded its products and services to satisfy its evolving role in cannabis and hemp markets.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com. For more information, visit www.mciggroup.com.

Please visit, https://www.amarelights.com/ for more information about our new products.

