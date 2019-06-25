12-Month Course: CMI Leadership & Management Level 4 Diploma - Includes 6-Month Work Placement in Paris (Central London, United Kingdom - September 2, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CMI - Leadership and Management Level 4 Diploma includes 6 month Work Placement in Paris" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Level 4 qualifications in Management and Leadership, designed for junior managers, are designed to develop personal management capabilities, and grow professional management skills including decision-making, managing team dynamics and delegation capability.

These qualifications are for the development of the role and skill of managers and aim to develop personal management capabilities, make effective use of information in decision-making, operations and the development of the skills in managing people.

Learners who successfully complete this diploma will have the opportunity to progress onto the CMI Level 5 Diplomas in Management and Leadership.

Requirements

Learners need to complete a total of 39 credits to achieve this qualification. The minimum Total Qualification Time is 390 hours, including 145 Guided Learning Hours. Learners need to complete all units. If learners do not complete the Diploma then they may be awarded a 'fall-back' qualification.



Course Duration

Blended Learning - 12 Months

Course Objective



This course is designed to provide both practical experiences at a supervisory and an introduction to management through both practical experience and intellectual development. This programme is designed for learners who aspire to managerial positions and see the CMI Diploma either as a complement to their degree or as a stand-alone qualification.



Learning Outcomes

Managerial styles and behaviours - This unit is about the skills of effective and efficient managerial style and behaviour.

Managing stakeholders' expectations - This unit is about the identification of organisational stakeholders, determining and monitoring their expectations and identifying opportunities to enhance stakeholder provision.

Understanding organisational culture, values and behaviour - This unit is about understanding organisational culture, organisational and individual values, and their impact on behaviour.

Personal development as a manager and leader - This unit is about assessing and improving individual management and leadership skills and competencies against objectives.

Management report writing - This unit is about the skills of writing a management report, developing report objectives, gathering and analysing data and information, and drawing conclusions and making recommendations to meet objectives.

Being a Leader - This unit is about the skills and knowledge required in the field of staff inspection review.

