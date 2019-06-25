Global Commercial Seed Market to Value US$ 61.32 Bn by 2025, Increasing Subsidies Provided to Farmers will Boost Market, says Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Commercial Seed Market report include Adama Agricultural Solutions, KWS SAAT SE, Groupe Limagrain, DowDuPont, Syngenta AG, Nufarm, Land O'lakes, Sakata Seed Corporation, and Bayer CropScience (Monsanto).

Pune, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Nations forecasts the global population to cross 10 billion by 2050, which is expected to bode well for the global Commercial Seed Market. The rising population will increase the demand for food, finds Fortune Business Insights in a new study. The study is titled “ Commercial Seed Treatment Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025.” According to the study, the global commercial seed treatment market will be worth US$ 61.32 Bn by 2025 from US$ 40.70 Bn in 2017, with a promising CAGR of 5.8%

Fruits and vegetable segment is projected to witness strong growth





The rising industrialization is reducing arable land in emerging nations thus adversely impacting the production of crops. However, with government support and increasing awareness about modern farming techniques, it is possible for farmers to increase their crop yield. Such initiatives taken by governments are driving the global Commercial Seed Market. Additionally, crop producers are getting increasing subsidies in order to promote commercial seed production, subsequently ensuring smooth production cycle and seamless crop management. A smooth supply-demand balance ratio is maintained by low initial cost for crop production and this will propel market to grow exponentially in the coming years.

/EIN News/ --

Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/commercial-seed-market-100078





Another major factor fueling the demand for commercial seeds is that farmers are encouraged to use biotech or hybrid crops for better crop production. This was possible because of various initiatives conducted to spreads awareness among farmers on the modern ways of improving crop yield. Crop cultivated using advanced technologies are both insect and abiotic stress tolerant. The rising adoption of innovative farming practices will pave way for the growth of the global Commercial Seed Market.

Increasing Use of High-yielding Crops to Increase Demand for Commercial Seeds

The rising disposable income of people is expected to result in increasing and unbridled consumption of resources. This will further fuel demand for commercial seeds for improving crop yield as compared to their farm seed counterparts. With the advancement of molecular biology, mapping of the genetic codes of plants have become faster and cheaper. These advancements are likely to boost commercial seed production.

On the flipside, low margins set for major industrial crops such as guar, fibre hemp, cuphea, plantago, sunflower, sugar beet, safflower, potato, rape seed, maize, jojoba, cassava, oil palm, and peas may create challenge for the Commercial Seed Market to generate more market revenues. Again government regulations set for trading specific crops may also hamper the Commercial Seed Market. This, accompanied with the existing ban imposed on neonicotinoids, may hamper commercial seed production during the forecast period. Nevertheless, rising application of high yielding value crops is likely to bode well for the global Commercial Seed Market.

Promotional Activities about Improved Quality Seeds to Boost Market

Although the rising resistance to crop protection of products may challenge the future market, the fact that seed treatment provides a low-cost crop protection solution, will create better growth opportunities in the long run. The fruit and vegetable seed segment with respect to crop segment is projected to earn huge revenues during the forecast period owing to growing popularity of health consciousness among people and higher demand for farm fresh fruits and vegetables. Developing new hybrid vegetable seed variety is also expected to witness faster growth in the coming years.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/commercial-seed-market-100078





The rising awareness among farmers regarding the advantages of using improved seeds is helping the market to expand in Asia Pacific. This, coupled with, government support and initiatives encouraging the use of improved quality seeds is anticipated to drive the global Commercial Seed Market in Asia Pacific, thus making it the fastest growing region in the market.

Key Companies Covered

Syngenta AG

Bayer CropScience (Monsanto)

DowDuPont

Sakata Seed Corporation

Groupe Limagrain

Land O'lakes

KWS SAAT SE

Nufarm

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Takii & Co. Ltd.

Other players



Browse Complete Report Details Enabled with Complete Tables and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/commercial-seed-market-100078





Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities



Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Commercial Seed Trade Analysis



Global Commercial Seed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Genetically Modified Seeds Conventional Seeds

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Crop Type Cereals Corn Wheat Rice Barley Others Oilseeds Soybean Canola Cotton Sunflower Others Fruits & Vegetables Tomato Pepper Brassica Melons Others Other Crops



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa





Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations







Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/commercial-seed-market-100078





Browse Related Reports:

Seed Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Synthetic Chemicals, Biologicals), By Function (Seed Protection, Seed Enhancement), By Application Technique (Seed Coating, Seed Dressing, Seed Pelleting), By Stage of Seed Treatment (On-Farm, Off-Farm), By Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crops) and Geography Forecast Till 2025





Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Synthetic Chemicals, Biologicals), By Function (Seed Protection, Seed Enhancement), By Application Technique (Seed Coating, Seed Dressing, Seed Pelleting), By Stage of Seed Treatment (On-Farm, Off-Farm), By Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crops) and Geography Forecast Till 2025 Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides), Origin (Synthetic Chemicals, Bio-based) and Geography Forecast till 2025





Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides), Origin (Synthetic Chemicals, Bio-based) and Geography Forecast till 2025 Agricultural Pheromones Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Sex Pheromones, Aggregation Pheromones), Function (Mating Disruption, Detection and Monitoring, Mass Trapping), Mode Of Application (Traps, Sprayers, Dispensers), By Crop (Field Crops, Orchard Crops, Vegetables) and Geography Forecast Till 2025

About us:



Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.