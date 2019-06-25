Global Brachytherapy Market 2019-2025: Insights on Growth Trends, Expansion Plans, Top Players, Types, Applications and Regional Analysis: Orbis Research

OrbisResearch.com published “Global Brachytherapy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” research report to its store. The market estimated to grow more than 4% during forecast period. Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, and Gynecological cancer are the key applications of the brachytherapy market.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas,Texas, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brachytherapy is a type of radiation therapy in which a radiation emitting source is placed near the area requiring treatment. It effective for the treatment of cervical cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer and other types of cancers. Cancer cure rates after brachytherapy are comparable to surgery or external beam therapy (EBT).

Brachytherapy is a medical procedure popularly referred to as radiation therapy. It is used to treat various types of cancers which involves placing radioactive materials inside the body, which is called internal radiation. Surgeons deliver high dose of radiation to the target site. There are fewer side effects and complications involved in this procedure than surgery and external beam radiation. Brachytherapy is administered with high precision, in high doses, and is localized.

In 2018, the global Brachytherapy market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on the global Brachytherapy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study:



Best Medical International, Inc. (US)

Best Vascular, Inc. (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

COOK Medical, Inc. (US)

C. R. Bard, Inc. (US)

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen & Medizintechnik AG (Germany)

Gammex, Inc. (US)

Nucletron BV (Netherlands)

Oncura, Inc. (US)

Sirtex Medical Limited (Australia)

Theragenics Corporation (US)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US)

Xoft, Inc. (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into High-Dose Rate (HDR) brachytherapy and



Low-Dose Rate (LDR) brachytherapy

Market segment by Application, split into Prostate cancer, Breast cancer, and Gynecological cancer

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Brachytherapy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Brachytherapy development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Brachytherapy are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

