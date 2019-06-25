Harrow Health Adds Two Senior Executives to its Nashville Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) today announced that it has promoted Dennis Saadeh, PharmD as its Chief of Formulation Strategy and has hired Larry Dillaha, MD as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Saadeh, who is a 30-year veteran of pharmaceutical development, has worked with Harrow since January of 2015, including work on over 15 prescription drug products in ophthalmology, and several women’s and men’s health and oncology drug candidates. He will be responsible for Harrow’s existing portfolio of drug candidate formulations and will continue to develop additional drug candidates for its portfolio of businesses. Dr. Dillaha, an experienced clinical physician and a 20-year veteran of the pharmaceutical industry, was previously a senior consultant to Harrow and serves on the board of directors of Melt Pharmaceuticals, a Harrow-founded business developing patented sublingual non-opioid non-IV sedation and pain drug candidates. Dr. Dillaha brings a resume of success having been the senior leader on nine FDA-approved 505(b)(2) development programs across a broad range of therapeutic areas which have generated more than $1 billion in revenues. Dr. Dillaha will manage the clinical development activities of all Harrow drug development candidates throughout its portfolio of businesses.



Mark L. Baum, CEO of Harrow Health, commented, “As part of our Nashville team, Dennis and Larry will help manage the businesses we’ve started and continue to work to build new and potentially paradigm shifting pharmaceutical companies. They will cornerstone our growing capability to provide our subsidiaries with value-add services to advance their drug development programs. Importantly, we believe these services can continue to offer value to the businesses we start even after they are deconsolidated or spun-out of Harrow. The outcome of this strategic work may lead to higher valuations for Harrow assets and businesses, and ultimately, greater value generation for Harrow shareholders.”

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including one of the nation’s leading ophthalmology pharmaceutical businesses, ImprimisRx . The company holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ETON), Surface Pharmaceuticals , Melt Pharmaceuticals , Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals, all companies founded as subsidiaries of Harrow Health. The Company also owns royalty rights in certain 505(b)(2) drug candidates being developed by Surface, Melt, Mayfield and Radley. Harrow intends to create, invest in and grow paradigm shifting health care businesses that put patients first. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website by clicking here .

