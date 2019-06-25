World Class Announces Appointment of Anthony Durkacz as Chair of the Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Class Extractions Inc. (the “Company” or “World Class”) (CSE: PUMP) is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, it has appointed Anthony Durkacz as Chair of the Board of Directors. Mr. Durkacz was recently appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors in conjunction with its recent merger with Quadron Cannatech Corporation.



Mr. Durkacz is currently the Co-Chair and a Director of FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE) and has been a Director and Executive Vice President of First Republic Capital Corp. (“First Republic”) since January 2014. First Republic acted as lead finder in several of the Company’s prior private placement financings, and has raised in excess of $25,000,000 on behalf of the Company to date. Mr. Durkacz holds an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration from Brock University with a major in both Accounting and Finance. He has vast experience in financing, mergers and acquisitions and structuring micro-cap companies to go public. “I am honoured to be selected as the Chairman of the Board and look forward to getting to work with other board members and management to build shareholder value. We are in a most exciting growth phase in the hemp and cannabis extraction industries globally especially in America, Canada and Europe. With the significant previously stated extraction capacity we expect to have later this year, I look forward to assisting management in signing contracts and agreements to produce and sell large scale quantities of high quality CBD and other Cannabinoids with our leading edge extraction technology.” stated Mr. Durkacz.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward- looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

