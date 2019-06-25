Rock Tech Receives Results of Initial Leach Test from Georgia Lake Lithium Project

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or “Rock Tech”) (TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB) is pleased to announce the results from an initial leach test of ore from the Company’s 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada.



Walking along a recently discovered lithium-bearing pegmatite (not yet included in current resource estimate)





The results of analyses on samples from the Georgia Lake lithium project show that disulphide could not be found within the rock samples, the detection limit being 0.01% of the total mass. The results of the laboratory analyses support the review of geological materials which did not result in any apparent indication of sulphidic minerals potentially producing acid when being oxidized and the rock analyses performed to date did not include sulphur.

In summary, the laboratory results and the geological characterization confirmed that the materials are essentially free of sulphidic materials and do not indicate any Acid Rock Drainage (“ARD”) risk.

“Of particular attention in mining projects are potential impacts on surface waters and groundwater from ore, waste rock and tailings during and after the life of a mine,” said Dirk Harbecke, Rock Tech’s chairman. “While additional testing will be conducted in the future, we can reasonably conclude from these initial tests that waste rock materials and ore handled at Georgia Lake will not release leachates which could harm the chemical quality of receiving waters.”

The test results suggest that all mine waste and tailings can be classified as inert waste. Accordingly, the Company does not anticipate any adverse environmental impacts from placing waste rock on designated outside dumps or as backfill into open pits. The Company is contemplating the co-disposal of tailings and waste rock underground or as backfill, thus reducing the project footprint by eliminating the need for a separate tailings facility.



The Company cautions that while the results have not indicated any potential for ARD, the results do not provide conclusive evidence that there is no ARD risk and additional testing needs to be performed on representative samples of waste rock, ore and tailings.

All scientific and technical information in this news release concerning the Georgia Lake lithium property was reviewed and approved by Karl-Stephan Peters, EurGeol 787, a qualified person (QP) as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About the Georgia Lake Lithium Project

The Georgia Lake project is a lithium-rich pegmatite vein deposit with measured and indicated resources of 6.57 million tonnes grading 1.01% Li2O in addition to inferred resources of 6.72 million tonnes grading 1.16% Li2O. The first PEA for the project, focused exclusively on the main resource area hosting less than 80% of total defined resources, was published in October 2018. Highlights from the PEA included an NPV of $312 million and an IRR of 62.2%.

