Invokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Overview 2016-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Invokana" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Invokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) is a member of the novel sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor class. SGLT-2 inhibitors do not target insulin secretion or sensitivity and do not interfere with glucose metabolism.

They prevent filtered glucose from being reabsorbed in the kidney rather than actively facilitating glucose filtration and excretion. Due to this distinct mechanism of action, when SGLT-2 inhibitors are used as monotherapy they do not lower glucose to unsafe levels and thus avoid the risk of hypoglycemia.

Key Topics Covered:

OVERVIEW

  • Drug Overview
  • Product Profiles
  • Invokana : Diabetic nephropathy
  • Invokana : Diabetes type 2

LIST OF FIGURES

  • The authors drug assessment summary of Invokana for diabetic nephropathy
  • Invokana sales for diabetic nephropathy across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
  • Invokana for type 2 diabetes - SWOT analysis
  • The authors drug assessment of Invokana
  • The authors drug assessment scorecard for Invokana compared to Januvia
  • Invokana sales for type 2 diabetes across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2016-25
  • Invokamet sales for type 2 diabetes across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2016-25

LIST OF TABLES

  • Invokana drug profile
  • Invokana Phase III trial in diabetic nephropathy
  • Invokana for diabetic nephropathy - SWOT analysis
  • Invokana drug profile
  • Overview of pivotal trial data for Invokana in diabetes
  • Key endpoint data from the CANVAS trial program
  • Invokana sales for type 2 diabetes across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2016-25
  • Invokamet sales for type 2 diabetes across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2016-25

