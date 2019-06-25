Jardiance (empagliflozin; Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly) Overview 2019: A Sodium-Glucose Cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2) Inhibitor

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jardiance" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Jardiance (empagliflozin; Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly) is a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor originally developed by Boehringer Ingelheim for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. As part of the companies' strategic diabetes alliance, Jardiance's late-stage development and commercialization was conducted with Eli Lilly.



The drug is jointly marketed by both companies. In August 2014, Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim received regulatory approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, having previously been issued a complete response letter in March 2014. The drug was initially rejected due to previously identified failings at a Boehringer Ingelheim manufacturing facility.



The European Commission approved the drug in May 2014.



Jardiance exerts its pharmacological effect by inhibiting SGLT-2, which is expressed almost exclusively in the kidney. Located in the proximal tubule, the SGLT-2 transport system is involved in the reabsorption of glucose. As such, inhibition of the transport protein prevents glucose reabsorption, resulting in excretion through the urine. The drug has also demonstrated improvements in cardiovascular (CV) outcomes in type 2 diabetes patients at high risk of, or with a history of, adverse CV events.



Plans have also been announced for a Phase III trial of Jardiance for the treatment of chronic kidney disease, including diabetic nephropathy.



