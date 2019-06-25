Myriad Announces Publication of First Comprehensive Economic Study Demonstrating Cost Effectiveness of EndoPredict® for Breast Cancer

Findings Show EndoPredict Was Significantly More Cost Effective than Oncotype DX™

SALT LAKE CITY, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a global leader in personalized medicine, today announced that The Pharmacogenomics Journal published the results of the first comprehensive cost-effectiveness analysis of the EndoPredict ® test compared to other breast cancer assays. The key finding is that EndoPredict test was more than twice as cost effective as Oncotype DX®. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide.



“Payers would benefit from understanding the financial implications of using gene expression tests to determine recurrence risk in women with early-stage breast cancer,” said Malek B. Hannouf, Ph.D., lead investigator, London Health Sciences Centre, Ontario, Canada. “Our study provides firm evidence validating the economic value of incorporating EndoPredict into patient care.”

This study examined the cost effectiveness of incorporating gene expression testing into standard practice using data from the Anastrozole or Tamoxifen Alone or Combined (ATAC) clinical trial and cost data from the London Regional Cancer Program and other Canadian sources. The analysis evaluated three genetic tests compared to the clinicopathological (CP) features traditionally used to guide adjuvant treatment decisions. The primary endpoint was quality adjusted life years (QALY), which is a measure of the value of health outcomes. The results show that compared to the CP predictors alone-based strategy, EndoPredict was the single most cost-effective genetic test ($36,274/QALY) and was more than twice as cost effective as the market leading Oncotype DX test ($74,911/QALY).

“These results advance our understanding of precision medicine for women with breast cancer and confirm that EndoPredict is the most cost effective genetic test,” said Ralf Kronenwett, M.D., Ph.D., director of International Medical Affairs, Myriad Genetics. “The findings build on prior studies that demonstrated the clinical utility EndoPredict for predicting which women will benefit from adjunctive chemotherapy at diagnosis and who is unlikely to benefit from extended endocrine therapy five years after diagnosis.”

About EndoPredict ®

EndoPredict is a second-generation, multigene prognostic test that aids personalized treatment planning for patients with early-stage breast cancer. EndoPredict has been validated in approximately 4,000 patients with node-negative and node-positive disease and has been used clinically in more than 25,000 patients. In contrast to first-generation multigene prognostic tests, EndoPredict is validated to accurately predict both early (0-5) and late (5-15 years) distant recurrence and for prediction of benefit from both adjuvant chemotherapy as well as which patients can safely forgo extended endocrine therapy beyond five years. EndoPredict is manufactured by Myriad Genetics, Inc.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading personalized medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on five strategic imperatives: build upon a solid hereditary cancer foundation, growing new product volume, expanding reimbursement coverage for new products, increasing RNA kit revenue internationally and improving profitability with Elevate 2020. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com .

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, myPath, myRisk, Myriad myRisk, myRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice, myPlan, BRACAnalysis CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice HRD, EndoPredict, Vectra, GeneSight, riskScore, Prolaris, Foresight and Prequel are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries. MYGN-F, MYGN-G.

Oncotype DX is a trademark of Genomic Health, Inc.

