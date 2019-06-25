Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Open Rise Mechanicsburg, Its Sixth Retail Location in Pennsylvania, on June 27

Community Invited to Open House on June 25

CHICAGO and LATROBE, Pa., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of the retail chains Rise™ and Essence, today announced it will open Rise Mechanicsburg, its sixth retail location in Pennsylvania and 25th in the nation, on Thursday, June 27. Rise Mechanicsburg will host an open house for the community on Tuesday, June 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The open house will be held before cannabis products are on site so all are welcome to attend and meet the Rise™ team, including the General Manager and Pennsylvania Market President.



GTI owns and operates the growing Rise retail chain.





/EIN News/ -- “We are thrilled to open the sixth Rise™ location in Pennsylvania and to create additional jobs in the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area,” said GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We look forward to providing exceptional customer care and to helping more people exercise their right to wellness.”

Rise™ currently has locations in Erie, Steelton, Carlisle, York and Latrobe. GTI entered the Pennsylvania market in 2017 and has a manufacturing facility in Danville where the company produces its branded products including Rythm vape cartridges and flower.

“The Borough welcomes Rise Mechanicsburg to the Borough's business community,” said Mechanicsburg Borough Manager Roger Ciecierski. “After meeting the staff and hearing how they have partnered with other communities, we are looking forward to ways they can become a valued participant in community functions and events. As with all the businesses in our town, we wish them much success and a long stay in Mechanicsburg.”

As of April 2019, over 100,000 patients have been certified by the state’s medical marijuana program and more than 131,000 patients have registered to participate. The state currently has a robust list of 21 qualifying conditions, including opioid use disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and severe chronic pain. More information about the Pennsylvania medical marijuana program can be found at www.health.pa.gov .

Rise Mechanicsburg is located at 507 N. York Street in Mechanicsburg. Hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, and Beboe, among others. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national chains of retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 89 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 1,100 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Dooley

Chief Strategy Officer

InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com

310-622-8257

Media Contact

Linda Marsicano

VP, Corporate Communications

lmarsicano@gtigrows.com

773-354-2004

Source: Green Thumb Industries



