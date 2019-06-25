Latin Metals Provides Update on Organullo Gold Project, Argentina

3,000m Drill Program Planned for Q3 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) provides an update on the Organullo Property (“Organullo” or the “Property”), located in Salta Province, Argentina. The Organullo Property has been optioned to Yamana Gold Inc. (“Yamana”) whereby Yamana, through a subsidiary, has been granted an option (the “Option”) to acquire an initial 70% interest in the Property (see news release dated October 22, 2018).



Exploration

Work funded 100% by Yamana in Q1 2019 includes detailed geological mapping that is ongoing on Organullo Ridge, and in the historical Julio Verne Mine, with mapping completed on 330 hectares to date. Areas of previous surface rock sampling have been extended to the north and south, with a total of 144 rock and 23 soil samples collected, with sampling planned though Q2 2019 for a cumulative 700 rock samples.

A total of 2,053 metres (m)of drill core have been re-logged and 81 Terraspec samples have been collected and sent for analysis. Logging has focused on characterization of high grade and low grade zones. Yamana has submitted environmental reports to secure a drill permit which is pending for the Property and is currently working with contractors to finalize a drill contract.

A planned 3,000m of drilling is expected to commence in mid to late July 2019, including a fence of drill holes across the main mineralized zone on Organullo ridge as well as a number of exploration drill holes aiming to expand the area of mineralization. Drill targeting for the program is ongoing.

Option Agreement with Yamana

Under the terms of the Agreement, Yamana may exercise the Option by the (i) preparation and delivery of a Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) that reports an aggregate Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of a minimum of 1,000,000 gold-equivalent ounces^ by the 6th anniversary of the effective date of the Agreement; (ii) completion of property-related expenditures of at least US$5,000,000 in the aggregate; and (iii) cash payments of US $1,250,000 in the aggregate.

Yamana shall be responsible for funding all exploration expenditures incurred during the Option period. Upon the exercise of the Option, Yamana and Latin Metals shall be deemed to have formed a joint venture (the “Joint Venture”) with the initial joint venture interests being 70% as to Yamana and 30% as to Latin Metals, provided that prior to or concurrently with the exercise of the Option, Yamana shall have a top-up right (the “Top-up Right”) to acquire an additional 5% interest in the Project (being 75% in aggregate) by making a cash payment to Latin Metals equal to US$3.00 per gold equivalent ounce of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources reported in the PFS.

Yamana and Latin Metals shall each fund exploration and/or development work programs in proportion to their joint venture ownership percentage, provided that if either party contributes less than its proportionate interest to a work program, that party's interest in the joint venture shall be adjusted in accordance with the party's contribution. If, as a result, such party dilutes their interest to 10% or less, the diluted party’s ownership interest shall automatically convert to a 2% net smelter return (“NSR”) royalty. The non-diluting party may repurchase 1% of the NSR royalty within 30 days of a production decision being made on the Project for US$5,000,000.

^ Gold equivalent ounces means (i) the number of gold ounces defined as a Measured Mineral Resource, an Indicated Mineral Resource plus (ii) the number of ounces of silver defined as a Measured Mineral Resource, an Indicated Mineral Resource expressed as equivalent ounces of gold, calculated at a ratio of 66:1 (all terms as defined in NI 43-101).

Qualified Person

Keith J. Henderson, P.Geo., is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders are exposed to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.

Among the Company’s asset portfolio, key assets include the Organullo Gold project; a 100%-owned property in which Yamana Gold Inc. is earning an initial 70% interest through various work commitments and cash payments.

