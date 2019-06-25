Life On Earth, Inc. Announces Distribution With Haralambos Beverage Company in Southern California

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCQB: LFER) announced today that it has partnered with Haralambos Beverage Company (HBC), based in City of Industry, California, to expand distribution of the full line of its Just Chill brand throughout their coverage of southern California. HBC is best known for pioneering consumer trends, servicing both on and off-premise outlets such as Stater Brothers, Vons, Ralphs, Walmart, Costco, Target, Albertson’s, and Sam’s Club among other notables. Currently, HBC manages distribution for over 70 suppliers. Additionally, the HBC portfolio includes numerous cutting edge national brands distributed throughout the Los Angeles Metropolitan Region.



/EIN News/ -- Fernando Oswaldo Leonzo, Founder and CEO of Life On Earth, Inc. stated, “Haralambos has been a leader in Southern California distribution for quite some time. Haralambos has a great track record with new and innovative brands, with some very big wins such as Vitamin Water, Body Armor, and Core Natural Water. We are very excited to be partnered up with them for our continued roll out in Southern California.”

Steve Juarez, Vice President of Sales for Haralambos Beverage Company stated, “HBC is truly excited to be working with Life On Earth, Inc. in helping expand their footprint in our market with their flagship brand Just Chill. We are very familiar with Just Chill as a Southern California homegrown brand, and we’re eager to work with the new ownership to bring this brand into as many locations we can service throughout our coverage area.”

About Haralambos Beverage Company

Haralambos Beverage Company (HBC) is a full service beverage company. Since 1933, HBC has been a marketing and industry leader serving thousands of retail and other accounts. HBC offers a variety of warehouse and distribution services to retail and customer accounts. We offer a complete full service sales and telemarketing team. Haralambos Beverage Company proudly services The Los Angeles Metropolitan Area.

About Life On Earth, Inc.

Life on Earth, Inc. is a lifestyle beverage company focused on growing its portfolio of brands in the all-natural, innovative, healthier and “better for you” beverage market. The Company sells its products throughout the United States with third-party distributors, wholesalers and retailers, as well as through two of its own distribution subsidiaries in Northern California and the NYC Metro area.

The Company owns, markets and distributes four proprietary beverage brands, including:

For more information, please visit our corporate website - www.lifeonearthinc.com

Investors and corporate inquiries, please contact: info@lifeonearthinc.com | (646) 844-9897

Safe Harbor Act

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Life on Earth, Inc. its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements including those relating to the Company’s financing being adequate for the Company to place its products in retail stores, execute its acquisition strategy, and to launch its growth and expansion plans, among others, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Life on Earth, Inc.’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever as an indication of Life on Earth, Inc.’s future revenues, financial performance or stock price. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Life on Earth, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

