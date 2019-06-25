Laboratory Informatics Market 2019-2026: Increasing Adoption of Lab Informatics by Biobanks/Biorepositories, Academic Research Institutes, and Contract Service Organizations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Informatics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (LIMS, ELN, SDMS, LES, EDS & CDMS, CDS, ECM), By Delivery Mode, By Component, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global laboratory informatics market size is expected to reach a value of USD 4.41 billion by 2026 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.



Increasing requirement for life science companies to comply with regulatory demands has promoted the incorporation of Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) as it helps professionals understand and fulfill the complex regulatory obligations. Furthermore, demand for cost-efficient workflow management systems is anticipated to drive the growth.



Rising adoption of LIMS solutions by biobanks coupled with the increasing demand for integrated healthcare solutions is the key contributing factor for the growth of the laboratory informatics market. In addition, growing awareness among the end use segments and technological evolution of LIMS solutions are anticipated to fuel the growth in the forthcoming years. Demand for fully integrated LIMS platforms is growing in accordance with the requirements of life sciences and research industries to reduce the incidence of errors in data management and qualitative analysis of research information.



Rising demand for upgraded laboratory informatics technologies such as electronic lab notebook and Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions by research professionals and industry players, respectively, is expected to fuel the market. Benefits associated with ECM, such as database management of large unstructured or structured medical information and supportive government initiatives, are expected to contribute to its lucrative growth over the forecast period.



The introduction of technologically advanced software solutions and their widespread adoption by the healthcare IT providers are expected to impede the growth of the on-premise segment over the forecast period. Furthermore, advantages associated with its usage, including remote access to information, reduced operational cost, and real-time data tracking, are contributing to the rising demand.



Asia Pacific laboratory informatics market is likely to exhibit profitable growth over the forecast period, due to increasing R&D expenditure by the public and private sectors coupled with increasing awareness pertaining to LIMS.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

LIMS led the overall laboratory informatics market on the basis of technology in 2018 owing to the associated benefits such as data tracking and management with fewer errors

Cloud-based services is anticipated to showcase lucrative CAGR over the forecast period due to its growing acceptance by industry participants

North America led the market in 2018, attributable to supportive government initiatives promoting the adoption of LIMS

Key market players areThermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Core Informatics, LabWare, Cerner Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., LabVantage Solutions, Inc., LabLynx, Inc., Agilent Technologies, ID Business Solutions Ltd., McKesson Corporation, Waters Corporation, and Abbott Informatics

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information or Data Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation & Validation

1.6 Model Details



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.1.1 Laboratory informatics market Outlook, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Outlook

2.4 Laboratory informatics Market Summary, 2018



Chapter 3 Laboratory Informatics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market analysis

3.1.2 Ancillary market Analysis

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Technology Timeline Overview

3.3.1 Technology Timeline Laboratory informatics changing technology & adoption

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.4.1 List of regulatory bodies

3.5 Laboratory Informatics Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market driver analysis

3.5.1.1 Rising demand for lab automation activities

3.5.1.2 Increasing adoption of lab informatics by biobanks/biorepositories, academic research institutes, and contract service organizations

3.5.1.3 Increasing burden from regulatory authorities

3.5.1.4 Introduction of technologically advanced software services

3.5.2 Market restraint analysis

3.5.2.1 Lack of integration standards for laboratory informatics

3.6 Laboratory Informatics Market Analysis Tools: Porters

3.6.1 Supplier Power

3.6.2 Buyer Power

3.6.3 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

3.6.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

3.6.5 Competitive Rivalary

3.7 PESTEL Analysis

3.7.1 Political Landscape

3.7.2 economic Landscape

3.7.3 technology Landscape

3.7.4 technology Landscape

3.7.5 social Landscape

3.8 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.8.2 Product launch

3.8.3 Expansion

3.8.4 Partnership & Collaborations

3.8.5 Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4 Laboratory Informatics Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Market Participation Categorization

4.2 Public Companies

4.2.1 Company market position analysis

4.2.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.2.2.1 Market Differentiators

4.2.3 Company Market Share

4.2.4 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.3 Private Companies

4.3.1 List of key emerging companies



Chapter 5 Laboratory Informatics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.2 Product Dashboard

5.2.1 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

5.2.2 Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)

5.2.3 Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

5.2.4 Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)

5.2.5 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

5.2.6 Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

5.2.7 Enterprise Content Management (ECM)



Chapter 6 Laboratory Informatics Market: Delivery Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Delivery mode Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.2 Delivery Mode Dashboard

6.3 Web hosted

6.4 On Premise

6.5 Cloud Based



Chapter 7 Laboratory Informatics Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Component Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

7.2 Component Dashboard

7.3 Software

7.4 Services



Chapter 8 Laboratory Informatics Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 End Use Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

8.2 End Use Dashboard

8.3 Life Sciences Companies

8.4 CROs

8.5 Chemical industry

8.6 Food and beverage & agriculture

8.7 Environmental Testing Laboratories

8.8 Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry

8.9 Others



Chapter 9 Laboratory Informatics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By, Product, Mode Of Delivery, Component, And End Use

9.1 Regional Market Snapshot

9.2 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2018



Chapter 10 Company Profiles



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

LabWare

Core Informatics

Abbott Laboratories

LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

LabLynx, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Waters

Agilent Technologies

IDBS

