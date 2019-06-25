LGI Homes Is Now Selling in Premier Locations in Poinciana, Florida

POINCIANA, Fla., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) is now offering beautiful new homes in Poinciana, Florida. These homes are ideally positioned throughout the amenity-rich city and offer easy access to US-17.

The Estero plan features a thoughtful design and a vast amount of living space in a beautiful, one-story home.





/EIN News/ -- Within Poinciana, LGI Homes showcases a collection of stunning floor plans, highlighting three to five bedroom homes. These flawlessly designed homes range in size from 1,270 sq. ft. to over 1,980 sq. ft. and feature chef-ready kitchens, large bedrooms, walk-in closets and open living rooms. Additionally, the exquisite stucco exteriors with professional front yard landscaping combine to create gorgeous curb appeal.

Each and every LGI home built throughout Poinciana showcases the newly unveiled CompleteHome™ package, which is designed to add style, energy-efficiency and value to every home. Highlighting an extensive assortment of today’s most popular upgrades, the CompleteHome package includes energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, spacious granite countertops, a stainless-steel undermount kitchen sink, richly colored 36” upper cabinets with crown molding, a convenient outlet with USB charging capability, brushed nickel lighting fixtures, an attached finished garage and a WiFi-enabled garage door opener.

The picturesque, family-friendly city of Poinciana hosts an array of amenities including an assortment of children’s playgrounds, community parks, multiple pools and sports courts for athletes of every age and skill level. Homeowners can also take advantage of a variety of recreational activities. Spend the day exploring nature at one of the many nearby nature preserves, including the Walt Disney Wilderness Preserve. Additionally, Orlando’s best shopping, dining and world-renowned amusement parks are all within minutes of Poinciana.

With brand-new homes in premier locations throughout Poinciana, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for homebuyers to own a quality-built home at an affordable price. Prices for these incredible homes range from the $190s to the $230s. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (833) 897-3969 ext 1321 or visit www.LGIHomes.com .

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed over 31,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b90ef4e-9aaf-4d43-b846-d1b28b1d3f1a



