European Consumer Goods Market in Filled Thermoplastics, 2019-2024: Opportunities in Consumer Appliances, Electrical & Electronics, Power Tools

The filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market is expected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of filled thermoplastics market looks promising with opportunities in the European consumer appliances, electrical & electronics, power tools and other markets. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for consumer goods and increasing use of plastic components to reduce the part weight.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the European consumer goods industry, include continuous innovation and development of new products with higher thermal stability, and growing inter-material competition.



The analyst forecasts that polypropylene resin based filled thermoplastics will remain the largest segment by value and volume. The growing use of lightweight materials and comparatively lower cost than other thermoplastic resins are likely to drive the consumption of polypropylene based filled thermoplastics over the forecast period.



Within filled thermoplastics market, electrical & electronics will remain the largest application by value and consumer appliances by volume. Consumer appliances segment is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight plastic materials.



In this market, mineral filled and fiber reinforced thermoplastics are the major product types. Mineral filled thermoplastic will remain the largest segment by value and volume due to its wide application area in consumer durable products. The reinforced thermoplastics segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for materials with higher performance benefits.



BASF, DowDuPont, Lanxess, DSM, Lyondellbasell and Borealis are among the major suppliers of filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market.



Some of the features of Filled Thermoplastics in the European Consumer Goods Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (MLbs.) shipment.

Filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (MLbs.) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market size by various applications such as application type, resin type, and material in terms of value and volume shipment.

Filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market size by various applications such as application type, resin type, and material in terms of value and volume shipment. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Filled Thermoplastics in the European Consumer Goods Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast Analysis

3.2: Filled Thermoplastics in the European Consumer Goods Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Filled Thermoplastics in European Consumer Goods Market by Material Type

3.3.1: Mineral Filled Thermoplastics

3.3.2: Reinforced Thermoplastics

3.4: Filled Thermoplastics in the European Consumer Goods Market by Application

3.4.1: Mineral Filled Thermoplastics by Application

3.4.1.1: Consumer Appliances

3.4.1.1.1: Refrigerators

3.4.1.1.2: Washing Machines

3.4.1.1.3: Microwaves

3.4.1.1.4: Dishwashers

3.4.1.1.5: Other Appliances

3.4.1.2: Electrical & Electronics

3.4.1.2.1: Circuit Breakers

3.4.1.2.2: Consumer Electronics

3.4.1.2.3: Other Electrical and Electronics

3.4.1.3: Power Tools

3.4.1.4: Other Applications

3.4.2: Reinforced Thermoplastics by Application

3.4.2.1: Consumer Appliances

3.4.2.1.1: Refrigerators

3.4.2.1.2: Washing Machines

3.4.2.1.3: Microwaves

3.4.2.1.4: Dishwashers

3.4.2.1.5: Other Appliances

3.4.2.2. Electrical & Electronics

3.4.2.2.1: Circuit Breakers

3.4.2.2.2: Consumer Electronics

3.4.2.2.3: Other Electrical & Electronics

3.4.2.3: Power Tools

3.4.2.4: Other Applications

3.5: Filled Thermoplastics in the European Consumer Goods Market by Resin Type

3.5.1: Polypropylene

3.5.2: Polyamide

3.5.3: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

3.5.4: Polycarbonate

3.5.5: Others



4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Market Share Analysis

4.3: Operational Integration

4.4: Geographical Reach

4.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

5.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Filled Thermoplastics in the European Consumer Goods Market by Material Type

5.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Filled Thermoplastics in the European Consumer Goods Market by Application

5.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Filled Thermoplastics in the European Consumer Goods Market by Resin

5.2: Innovations in Filled Thermoplastic Market

5.3: Emerging Trends of Global Thermoplastic Composite Market

5.4: Strategic Analysis

5.4.1: New Product Development

5.4.2: Capacity Expansion in Filled Thermoplastic Market

5.4.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players

6.1: LyondellBasell

6.2: Borealis AG

6.3: Ravago

6.4: TASNEE

6.5: DowDuPont

6.6: DSM

6.7: Solvay

6.8: BASF SE

6.9: SABIC

6.10: Celanese

6.11: LANXESS

6.12: TenCate



