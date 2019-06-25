Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market, 2025 - Key players are Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv, Inc., Denso Corporation, Delphi Technologies, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (ADAS & Safety System, Chassis Electronics, Powertrain, Infotainment), By Region (North America, APAC, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive electronic control unit market size is expected to reach USD 60.5 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 6.7%



Rising consumer awareness for active and passive safety features in vehicles, increasing demand for luxury and hybrid vehicles, and growing preference for in-vehicle infotainment systems are expected to drive the global automotive ECU market. Increasing number of functionalities to control various electronic components in vehicles, such as engine, dashboard instruments, powertrain, and telematics, has resulted in a two-fold growth in the average number of ECUs used per vehicle.



This is also likely to boost the product demand over the forecast period. Regulatory bodies across the globe are mandating the installation of active safety systems, such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), in vehicles for better road safety, which will boost the demand further. For instance, the European New Car Assessment Programme was launched to reduce the risk of accidents by mandating the integration of ABS and Lane-Departure Warning (LDW) systems in vehicles. Additionally, AUTOSAR alliance has been formed to standardize the approach of developing and designing of layers between ECU hardware and application software.



This is expected to make the integration of software and hardware more flexible and scalable. It would also ease the transfer of functions including upgrades/updates and maintenance. Asia Pacific led the market in 2018 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to considerable investments in the automotive industry in emerging economies, such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, continuous technological innovations in the field are also anticipated to open up new growth opportunities for the automotive electronic control unit market. In June 2017, Sasken Technologies Ltd. demonstrated its hypervisor-based consolidator to virtualize the control for infotainment and cluster system.



Also, NXP Semiconductor N.V. unveiled its new platform S32 by fabricating ASIL D to ARM cores along with Cortex-A, Cortex-R and Cortex-M cores throughout the board to increase the functionality of the ECUs. North America is also projected to expand at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period due to various regulations made by the regional governments to influence the demand of fuel-efficient vehicles. For instance, the government of California has set up a goal of reaching 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles, which is bolstering the product demand in this region.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

ADAS & Safety system is expected to be the dominant application segment owing to stringent government regulations pertaining to active and passive safety features in vehicles

Preference for hybrid and luxury vehicles coupled with various government initiatives and programs to encourage the use of advanced vehicle safety systems will contribute to the market growth

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest regional Automotive ECU market reaching USD 25.77 billion by 2025 owing to heavy investments in automotive infrastructure development

Some of the prominent industry participants include Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv, Inc., Denso Corporation, Delphi Technologies, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1. Information Procurement

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Geographic Scope & Assumptions

1.4. Region/Country Wise Market Calculation

1.5. Region-based segment share calculation

1.6. Primary Sources

1.7. List of Secondary Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1. Automotive ECU - Market snapshot & key buying criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.1.1. Global Automotive ECU Market, 2014 - 2025 USD Billion



Chapter 3 Automotive ECU Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Automotive ECU - Market Size and Growth prospects

3.3. Automotive ECU - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Automotive ECU - Supply Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Automotive ECU supply chain analysis by company

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market driver analysis

3.5.1.1. Increasing number of luxury and hybrid vehicles

3.5.1.2. Growing preference for ADAS and automated safety systems

3.5.1.3. Rising deployment of infotainment systems

3.5.2. Market restraint analysis

3.5.2.1. Increase in design complexity

3.5.2.2. High security risk

3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.8. Automotive ECU - Key Company Analysis, 2016

3.9. Automotive ECU - PEST Analysis

3.10. Automotive ECU - Average Selling Price (ASP) Analysis

3.10.1. Automotive ECU average price analysis by company

3.11. Automotive ECU Consolidation - Key Insights

3.11.1. Automotive ECU Consolidation Activities



Chapter 4 Automotive ECU Market: Application Outlook Key Takeaways

4.1. Automotive ECU Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.2. Automotive ECU Market: Application Movement Analysis

4.2.1. ADAS & Safety System market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2025 USD Billion

4.2.2. Chassis Electronics market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2025 USD Billion

4.2.3. Powertrain market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2025 USD Billion

4.2.4. Infotainment market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2025 USD Billion

4.2.5. Other Applications market estimates and forecast, 2015 - 2025 USD Billion



Chapter 5. Automotive ECU Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Automotive ECU Market: Regional Marketplace Key Takeaways

5.2. Automotive ECU Market: Regional Movement Analysis



Chapter 6 Company Profiles



Atmel Corporation

Autoliv, Inc.

Continental AG

DELPHI Technologies

Denso Corporation

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (HELLA)

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Valeo, Inc.

Xilinx, Inc.

Z F Friedrichshafen AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6hklkc





