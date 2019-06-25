Global Aircraft Cabin Management Market Report 2019-2024 with Profiles of Diehl Aviation, Safran, Collins Aerospace, & Airbus

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aircraft Cabin Management Market - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Aircraft cabin management market a subsegment of the aircraft interior market includes the revenue generated from the sale of flight attendant control panel, IFE, and passenger unit. Global aircraft market is witnessing an increase in the innovation of cabin designing and management, especially for business jets and luxury private jets. While some innovation helps to address passenger issues, some are focused on enhancing the comfort of the passengers.

In commercial aviation, the economy class has witnessed fewer innovations compared to business class over the past decade. In economy class, the prime focus is being applied on developing seats which makes economy class travel much more comfortable by providing better body posture, sleeping position, and reduced pressure points. Another major area in cabin development which is witnessing growth is the area of wellness solutions.



Panasonic Avionics is playing a major role in this area with its NEXT platform. NEXT platform is the inflight entertainment platform of Panasonic. Panasonic's Wellness solution includes Active Noise Control, Premium Seat Lighting, and Panasonic's nanoe technology.



Based on type, aircraft cabin management market is segmented into commercial aviation and business aviation. The revenue generated from commercial aviation was higher in 2018 and is mainly driven by the need for ergonomic seats in the economy class.



Based on product, the market is segmented into the passenger unit, in-flight entertainment and flight attendant control panel. Lighting, a part of the passenger unit is one of the major revenue generators in the aircraft cabin management market which accounts for the major revenue share.



Based on the geography, the market is split into North America, Europe & Middle East, APAC, and ROW. ROW includes South America and Africa. Middle East is expected to witness a huge growth in business aviation in the forecast period despite the challenges in the region, especially for companies such as Bombardier due to the huge demand for business aircraft from UAE.



Challenges in the airline industry such as increasing fuel cost are affecting the aircraft cabin management market as well. The industry also needs a larger labour force for running complex operations leading to a huge payroll expense. Many airlines have closed their operations due to financial difficulties. Any economic fluctuation in the world will affect the spending of airlines, and thereby the aircraft cabin management market. Increasing opportunity for portable inflight connectivity solutions will affect the aircraft cabin management market negatively and eliminates the need for extensive re-wiring and cabin management and retrofitting which leads to a loss of business for aircraft cabin management vendors.



The future of aircraft cabin management will be heavily influenced by IoT and connected technology. IoT will track customer preferences and can make changes in the seating position or food menu based on the customer track record. IFE solutions will be a major influencer behind passenger satisfaction, especially in long-haul flights. Future technological advancements and satellite technologies (like HTS) is expected to increase the internet speed inside flight which could lead to more revenue opportunities for the airlines.



Aircraft cabin management market includes several vendors which include huge companies within the aerospace industry including Collins Aerospace, Safran, and Airbus and core vendors which focus heavily on providing aircraft cabin solutions like FDS Avionics, STG Aerospace, DPI Labs, BAE Systems, Heads Up, and Astronics. The global vendors are expected to grow further by entering into alliances and strategic partnerships with other players in the market during the forecast period.



The global aircraft cabin management market will grow at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period 2017-2024. The aim of this report is to define, analyze, and forecast the aircraft cabin management market on the basis of segments, which include type, product, and regions. In addition, the aircraft cabin management market report helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions and is primarily designed to provide the company's executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation of an effective marketing plan.



Diehl Aerospace is a joint venture between the German Diehl Group and the French Thales Group. Another major aircraft cabin management provider Safran is based in France.



Acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace has helped Safran to enhance its product portfolio in the aircraft cabin management market sphere. The other key players in the aircraft cabin management market globally include Collins Aerospace, Airbus, Lufthansa Technik, FDS Avionics, STG Aerospace, BAE Systems, DPI Labs, Heads Up, and Astronics.



