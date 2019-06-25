Global $1.06 Bn Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size Analysis 2014-2018 & 2019-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size Analysis Report By Pathogen (Bacterial, Fungal), By Technology (Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays), By Product, By Testing Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sepsis diagnostics market size is expected to reach a value of USD 1.06 billion by 2026 is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.



Rising prevalence of sepsis is the most significant factor anticipated to drive the growth.



According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the number of patients suffering from septic poisoning increased by an average of 5.7% each year. As a result, there is a rising need for early diagnosis of such blood-poisoning diseases. High prevalence of the disease is also leading to a high mortality rate, triggering early diagnosis for timely clinical intervention.



Rising number of hospital-acquired infections is also expected to support the market growth over the forecast period. Hospital-acquired infections majorly include urinary tract and surgical site infections, which result into septicemia. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), seven out of every 100 hospitalized patients develop hospital-acquired infections in developed countries. Thus, such infections significantly cause septicemia, which will resultantly raise the need for early diagnosis.



On the other hand, pneumonia is also an important driving factor as it is one of the major causes for septic shock. Pneumonia is one of the major causes of sepsis or septic shock. Pneumonia can be a community-acquired disease, which occurs outside the hospital or is sometimes considered as a hospital-acquired disease. According to a study conducted by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 72% patients required hospitalization due to sepsis caused by pneumonia. Moreover, the journal Medical Microbiology also found that more than half of the patients suffering from sepsis had been a victim of pneumonia. Hence, there is a rising need for diagnosis, which in turn produces lucrative opportunities in emerging markets for diagnostic instruments, culture media, and test kits.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Blood culture media was the largest segment in 2018 due to higher adoption of culture media tests in laboratories for the diagnosis of septic poisoning

Molecular diagnostics is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period due to quick and efficient identification of microorganisms causing septicemia

Bacterial sepsis held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, due to the fact that bacterial infection is the most common cause of septic poisoning

In 2018, laboratory testing segment held the largest market share due to the fact that majority of the diagnostic tests are conducted in laboratory-based setting

North America led in 2018 owing to the increasing mortality rate of patients suffering from septicemia

Some of the key players operating in the sepsis diagnostics market include bioMrieux SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Cepheid Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Nanosphere, Inc., and Bruker Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market segmentation & scope

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Information procurement



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Sepsis diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Product Pipeline Analysis, by Stage

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Cost structure analysis

3.4.2 User perspective analysis

3.4.2.1 Consumer behavior analysis

3.4.2.2 Market influencer analysis

3.4.3 Cost analysis breakdown

3.4.4 List of key end users, by region

3.5 Technology Overview

3.5.1 technology timeline

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.6.1 Reimbursement framework

3.6.2 Standards and compliances

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1 Increasing prevalence of sepsis

3.7.1.2 Growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections

3.7.1.3 Growing number of pneumonia cases

3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1 High cost of automated diagnostic instruments

3.7.2.2 Lack of awareness for sepsis

3.7.3 Industry challenges

3.7.3.1 Presence of ambiguous regulatory framework

3.8 Sepsis diagnostics Market Analysis Tools

3.8.1 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.8.1.1 Supplier Power

3.8.1.2 Buyer Power

3.8.1.3 Substitution Threat

3.8.1.4 Threat from new entrants

3.8.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.8.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.8.2.1 Political Landscape

3.8.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.8.2.3 Social landscape

3.8.2.4 Technology landscape

3.8.2.5 Legal Landscape

3.8.3 Major deals and strategic alliances analysis

3.8.3.1 Joint ventures

3.8.3.2 Mergers and acquisitions

3.8.3.3 Licensing and partnership

3.8.3.4 Technology collaborations

3.8.3.5 Strategic Divestments

3.8.4 Market entry strategies

3.8.5 Case Studies



Chapter 4 Sepsis Diagnostics Market - Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Company Categorization

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

4.3.2 Key customers

4.3.3 Key company market share analysis, 2018

4.4 Public Companies

4.4.1 Company market position analysis

4.4.2 Company market share, by region

4.4.3 Competitive dashboard analysis

4.4.3.1 Market differentiators

4.4.3.2 Synergy analysis: Major deals and strategic alliances

4.5 Private Companies

4.5.1 List of key emerging companies

4.5.2 Regional network map

4.5.3 Company market position analysis

4.5.4 Supplier ranking



Chapter 5 Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Product Estimates And Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Product, 2014 To 2026

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 To 2026

5.5.1 Instruments

5.5.2 Blood Culture Media

5.5.3 Assays Kits & Reagents

5.5.4 Software

5.5.5 Product Market, by Technology 2014 To 2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Technology Estimates And Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Pathogen Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Technology, 2014 To 2026

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 To 2026

6.5.1 Microbiology

6.5.2 Molecular Diagnostics

6.5.3 Immunoassays

6.5.4 Flow Cytometry



Chapter 7 Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Pathogen Estimates And Trend Analysis

7.1 Definition & Scope

7.2 Testing Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

7.3 Segment Dashboard

7.4 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Pathogen, 2014 To 2026

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 To 2026

7.5.1 Bacterial Sepsis

7.5.1.2 Gram Positive

7.5.1.3 Gram Negative

7.5.2 Fungal Sepsis

7.5.3 Other Pathogenic Sepsis



Chapter 8 Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Testing Type Estimates And Trend Analysis

8.1 Definition & Scope

8.2 Testing Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

8.3 Segment Dashboard

8.4 Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Testing Type, 2014 To 2026

8.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 To 2026

8.5.1 Laboratory Testing

8.5.2 Point-of-Care Testing



Chapter 9 Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1 Regional Market Snapshot

9.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018



Chapter 10 Company Profiles



biomrieux SA

BecTon, Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Cepheid Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Nanosphere, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/plp8ao





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

