Global Perimeter Security Market to 2025 - Rise in Terrorism and Illegal Activities Across the Globe

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Perimeter Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By System (Alarms & Notification, Video Surveillance), By Service, By End Use (Government, Transportation), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global perimeter security market size is expected to reach USD 29.6 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.



Increasing insecurities among civilians and rising illegal activities, such as planned crimes, thefts, smuggling, and human trafficking, have resulted in a rise in the adoption of perimeter security systems.



Technological proliferations have led to the growth of smart cities and infrastructure. As a result, implementation of security systems at commercial complexes, entertainment hubs, and public sites is on the rise. Integration of these safety systems with internet and the latest mobile devices has made surveillance easier.



Perimeter security systems are used to detect intrusion to any of the guarded facility and later alert the guards in order to take the subsequent steps. They ensure the safeguarding of the privately owned lands or industrial facilities and are also widely used in security systems and alarms, such as intruder alarms and video surveillance systems.



These systems can protect not only the insides of business or industrial premises but also the articles and objects of value located within the guarded area to ensure the protection against vandalism and burglary. They are widely used in facilities with large ground areas, such as logistical centers and business centers. Moreover, they find their application in industrial enterprises and factories as they have significant property assets.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

The system integration and consulting service segment dominated the market in 2018 and is estimated to generate a revenue of USD 3.2 billion by 2025. These services help businesses create opportunities to drive high performance and accelerate business innovation

The video surveillance system segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth and expand at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period owing to growing concerns over public safety, surging demand for spy cameras, and increasing adoption of IP cameras

Based on the end use, the military and defense segment captured a major market share in terms of revenue and is expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2025

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to increasing infrastructure developments. It is expected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2025



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Perimeter Security Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Global Perimeter Security Market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

2.2.1 Global perimeter security market, by region, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

2.2.2 Global perimeter security market, by system, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

2.2.3 Global perimeter security market, by service, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

2.2.4 Global perimeter security market, by end-use, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)



Chapter 3 Perimeter Security Market - Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size & Growth Prospects

3.3 Perimeter Security Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Perimeter Security Market - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Rise in terrorism and illegal activities across the globe

3.4.1.2 Stringent industry standards and government regulations

3.4.1.3 Increasing smart city infrastructures

3.4.2 Market restraints analysis

3.4.2.1 High cost of security systems

3.4.3 Market challenges analysis

3.4.3.1 Improving the reliability of security systems

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Perimeter Security Market - Company Market Share, 2018

3.7 Perimeter Security Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 Perimeter Security Market - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Perimeter Security System Outlook

4.1 Perimeter Security Market Share By System, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Access Control Systems

4.3 Alarms & Notification Systems

4.4 Intrusion Detection Systems

4.5 Video Surveillance Systems

4.6 Barrier Systems

4.7 Others



Chapter 5 Perimeter Security Service Outlook

5.1 Perimeter Security Market Share By Service, 2018 & 2025

5.2 System Integration & Consulting

5.3 Risk Assessment & Analysis

5.4 Managed Security Services

5.5 Maintenance & Support



Chapter 6 Perimeter Security End-use Outlook

6.1 Perimeter Security Market Share By End-use, 2018 & 2025

6.2 Commercial

6.3 Government

6.4 Industrial

6.5 Military & Defense

6.6 Transportation

6.7 Others



Chapter 7 Perimeter Security Regional Outlook



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Agent Video Intelligence Ltd.

Aimetis Corp.

Ameristar Perimeter Security

Apex Fabrication and Design, Inc.

Apex Perimeter Protection

APT Security Systems

Aroba Inc.

ATG ACCESS LTD.

Aventura Technologies Inc.

Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd.

Axis Communications AB

AxxonSoft, Inc.

Barrier1 Systems, Inc.

B&B Roadway and Security Solutions

Bosch Security Systems

Came Urbaco

Cias Elettronica Srl

Delta Scientific Corporation

EL-GO TEAM

FAAC S.p.A.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Frontier-Pitts Ltd.

FutureNet Security Solutions, LLC

Genetec Inc.

Gibraltar

Heald Ltd.

Hesco

Honeywell International, Inc.

HySecurity

ISS, Inc.

Milestone Systems A/S

Nasatka Security, Global Lines of Defense

On-Net Surveillance Systems, Inc. (Onssi)

zak Geis Teknolojileri San. Tic. Inc.

Pilomat S.r.l.

PureTech Systems, Inc.

Qognify

RBtec Perimeter Security Systems

Ross Technology Corporation

RSSI

Safetyflex

SecureUSA

SeeTec GmbH

Senstar Corporation

Southwest Microwave, Inc.

Teleste Corporation

TiSO Group of companies

TPPG The Perimeter Protection Group AB

Tyco International Plc

Tymetal Corp.

United Technologies Corporation

ZABAG Security Engineering GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2svj8





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Home Security and Safety, Physical Access Control



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.