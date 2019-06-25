The Worldwide IoT Device Management Market to 2024 - Integrated Platforms Will Lead Consumer IoT Device Management, Exceeding $450M by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Device Management Market by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government IoT Device Provisioning, Administration, Surveillance, Maintenance and Analytics 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report evaluates the IoT device management market including requirements, functionality, leading companies and solutions. The report evaluates market opportunities and challenges for IoT Device Management solutions across various industry verticals.

The report includes forecasting for global and regional markets as well as potential across deployment types and sectors including automotive, manufacturing, smart cities, and more. The report takes into consideration all four major IoT device management market segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government. All purchases of this report includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing.

Select Report Findings

Integrated platforms will lead consumer IoT device management, exceeding $450M by 2024

Managing medical device security and privacy is a major concern and opportunity for the healthcare vertical

With major initiatives underway for cybersecurity, the government segment will lead IoT device management

Device Installation and Configuration will lead the industrial IoT device management segment at $199M by 2024



IoT represents a complex system of networks, platforms, interfaces, protocols, devices, and data. IoT devices range from sensors, actuators, gateways, and embedded hardware/software within products and assets. The number and type of IoT devices, as well as the associated use cases for apps and services, grows exponentially within leading industry verticals.

One of the critical success factors for IoT operation will be certain Operational Support Systems (OSS) for IoT such as IoT Device Management. As IoT systems and networks grow in complexity and importance, there will be an increasingly urgent need within enterprise, industrial, and government market segments for IoT device management platforms and software.



IoT Device Management encompasses device provisioning, administration, monitoring, and diagnostics important for trouble replication and corrective measures. Important IoT Device Management functions include Enrollment/Provisioning, Configuration/Association, Software Updates, and overall Management and Control. As IoT systems and networks grow in complexity and importance, there will be an increasingly urgent need within enterprise for IoT device management platforms and software.

The overall IoT device management market is driven by a few key factors including:

IoT Device Scope: Overall growth of IoT networks and systems dramatically expanding the scope of devices by volume, type, purpose, role and importance. The IoT device management market must evolve to meet the ever-expanding scale and scope of consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government solutions and systems.

IoT Security: Growing concerns over network security facilitating the need for device interaction, both for traditional signature-based software as well as AI-based protection of devices, data, and systems. Security goes beyond access (to device, network/system, etc.) and includes data security/privacy as well as securing proper decisions (e.g. ensuring that autonomous processes are carried forth in a manner that is not detrimental).

IoT Device Monitoring and Maintenance: There is a rapidly expanding need to monitor the health (on/off condition, power, connectivity, etc.) of IoT devices, particularly those in mission critical roles. With increasingly interconnected networks, and interdependent devices, many devices may be involved in high-priority processes.

Edge Computing In IoT Networks: With many computational processes moving to the edge of networks, there are special IoT device management needs in terms of data management, security, monitoring. The deployment of 5G networks and its support for massive IoT, coupled with Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) will accelerate the need for IoT device management at the edge of cellular networks in particular.

In addition to the above mentioned overall IoT device management market drivers, there are important factors to consider for each of the IoT market segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government. While some IoT device management needs are similar between sectors, there are also some very unique needs on a per-segment basis. For example, the needs of enterprise are very different than the consumer IoT device management market.

Some of those unique needs are as follows:

Consumer IoT Device Management Market: Many IoT devices in the consumer market include a Do-it-Yourself (DIY) component. However, DIY will not include things such as IoT device health monitoring (e.g. health of device) nor does it include monitoring device usage (e.g. behavior of users). This type of information is very important to the device provider and can assist with many important business decisions such as product development and consumer IoT device as-a-service offerings.

Enterprise IoT Device Management Market: The type and importance of enterprise IoT devices cannot compare with the consumer market. The sheer scope of IoT device role and importance varies significantly by specific industry (example: Utilities vs. Automobiles) as well as each individual use case within a given industry. As IoT is increasingly relied upon for support of many autonomous processes, enterprise must have reliable, secure IoT devices.

Industrial IoT Device Management Market: The industrial market is characterized as those enterprises that are directly or indirectly involved in manufacturing, industrial robotics and/or automation. This includes segments such as healthcare that rely upon IoT to automate many processes and procedures as provide critical information to care givers. Accordingly, many IoT devices are directly or indirectly involved in mission critical systems and/or processes. The level of concern for IoT device management is therefore amplified (as compared to general enterprise scenarios) in many use case situations.

Government IoT Device Management Market: It is important to distinguish two major sub-segments with government: Administration and Essential services. The latter, by definition, is essential, and in some cases, mission-critical such as public safety or defense. Therefore, any related IoT systems are also critical in terms of many various QoS factors such as uptime, processing speed, connectivity, data sensitivity, etc.

This report is the most comprehensive of its type, evaluating the IoT device management market, including requirements, functionality, leading companies and solutions. The report evaluates market opportunities and challenges for IoT Device Management solutions across various industry verticals.

The report includes forecasting for global and regional markets as well as potential across deployment types and sectors for the 2019 to 2024 period. The report also provides a view into the outlook for IoT healthcare devices, along with assessment of specific concerns and opportunities.



Select Report Benefits

Comprehensive IoT device management market sizing from 2019 to 2024

Analysis of consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government market segments

Identify areas of concern and opportunity for key verticals such as medical devices

Recognize target devices for each segment and identify market potential for each area

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 About the Study



3 Introduction

3.1 IoT Device Management Solution Overview

3.2 Key Requirements for IoT Device Management Systems

3.2.1 Device Management Agent

3.2.2 Device Management in a Service/Cloud Environment

3.3 Fundamentals of Device Management Systems

3.3.1 Enrollment and Provisioning

3.3.2 Configuration and Association

3.3.3 Monitoring and Diagnostics

3.3.4 Management and Control

3.3.5 Software Updates

3.4 Commercialization of IoT Device Management Systems

3.5 IoT Device Management System Demand by Industry

3.5.1 Smart Cities

3.5.2 Fleet Management and Transportation

3.5.3 Automotive

3.5.4 Manufacturing

3.5.5 Utilities

3.5.6 Oil & Gas Industry

3.6 IoT Device Management Challenges

3.6.1 Anticipating Cause and Effect

3.6.2 Handling Device Management Needs by Specific Industry / Function

3.7 IoT Device Registry



4 IoT Device Management Service Delivery Analysis

4.1 Key Functionality of Device Management Solutions

4.2 IoT Device Management Solutions Offering Types

4.2.1 IoT Device Management as a Service

4.2.2 As Software Embedded in IoT Platform / Device

4.2.3 Stand-alone Software Platform

4.3 IoT Device Management Industry SWOT Analysis



5 IoT Device Management Company and Solution Analysis

5.1 Advantech

5.2 Aeris

5.3 Allegro Software Development Corporation

5.4 Ampla Soluciones S.L.

5.5 ARM Ltd.

5.6 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

5.7 Devicepilot

5.8 ETI Software Solutions

5.9 IBM

5.10 Microsoft

5.11 PTC

5.12 Particle

5.13 Proximetry Inc. (Relayr)

5.14 SiteWhere LLC

5.15 SmithMicro Software

5.16 Telit

5.17 Tibbo Systems

5.18 Wind River

5.19 WSO2

5.20 Xively (LogMeIn)

5.21 Zentri

5.22 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd.

5.23 Blackberry Ltd.

5.24 Cisco Systems

5.25 Citrix Systems

5.26 Huawei Technologies

5.27 JAMF Software

5.28 Matrix42 AG

5.29 MobileIron Inc.

5.30 Sophos PLC

5.31 SOTI Inc.

5.32 VMware

5.33 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

5.34 Orbcomm

5.35 Amazon

5.36 Barbara IoT



6 Smart and Connected IoT Device Ecosystem

6.1 Connected IoT Device Systems

6.1.1 Consumer IoT Connected Devices

6.1.2 Enterprise IoT Connected Devices

6.1.3 Industrial IoT Connected Devices

6.2 IoT Software and Connected Applications

6.3 IoT Device Management Technology and Solutions

6.4 IoT Interoperability and Enabling Technology

6.5 Cloud Deployment and Open Architecture Model

6.6 Connected IoT Device Supply Chain

6.7 Business Models and Strategies

6.8 Machine Learning and other AI Solutions

6.9 Smart Workplace and Automation Systems

6.10 5G, Edge Computing, and Connected IoT Applications



7 IoT Device Management Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

7.1 IoT Device Management Solutions 2019 - 2024

7.2 IoT Device Management Solutions by Deployment Type 2019 - 2024

7.3 IoT Device Management Solutions by Product Segment 2019 - 2024

7.4 IoT Device Management Solutions by Service Type 2019 - 2024

7.5 IoT Device Management Solution by Cloud Deployment Type 2019 - 2024

7.6 IoT Device Management Solutions by Region 2019 - 2024

7.7 IoT Device Management Solutions by Market Segment 2019 - 2024

7.7.1 IoT Device Management Solutions by Consumer Segment 2019 - 2024

7.7.2 IoT Device Management Solutions by Enterprise Segment 2019 - 2024

7.7.3 IoT Device Management Solutions by Industrial Segment 2019 - 2024

7.7.4 IoT Device Management Solutions by Government Segment 2019 - 2024



8 IoT Device Management Solutions for Consumer Segment 2019 - 2024

8.1 Consumer IoT Device Management Solutions 2019 - 2024

8.2 Consumer IoT Device Management Solutions by Deployment Type 2019 - 2024

8.3 Consumer IoT Device Management Solutions by Product Segment 2019 - 2024

8.4 Service Type for Consumer IoT Device Management Solutions 2019 - 2024

8.5 Cloud Platforms for Consumer IoT Device Management Solution Deployment 2019 - 2024

8.6 Consumer IoT Device Management Solutions by Region 2019 - 2024

8.7 Consumer IoT Device Management Solutions by Device Type 2019 - 2024



9 IoT Device Management Solutions for Enterprise 2019 - 2024

9.1 Enterprise IoT Device Management Solutions 2019 - 2024

9.2 Enterprise IoT Device Management Solutions by Deployment Type 2019 - 2024

9.3 Enterprise IoT Device Management Solution by Product Segment 2019 - 2024

9.4 Enterprise IoT Device Management Solutions by Service Type 2019 - 2024

9.5 Cloud Platforms for Enterprise IoT Device Management Solution Deployment

9.6 Enterprise IoT Device Management Solutions by Region 2019 - 2024

9.7 Enterprise IoT Device Management Solutions by Device Type 2019 - 2024



10 IoT Device Management Solutions for Industrial Segment 2019 - 2024

10.1 Industrial IoT Device Management Solutions 2019 - 2024

10.2 Industrial IoT Device Management Solutions by Deployment Type 2019 - 2024

10.3 Industrial IoT Device Management Solution by Product Segment 2019 - 2024

10.4 Service Type for Industrial IoT Device Management Solutions 2019 - 2024

10.5 Cloud Platforms for Industrial IoT Device Management Solution Deployment 2019 - 2024

10.6 Industrial IoT Device Management Solutions by Region 2019 - 2024

10.7 Industrial IoT Device Management Solutions by Industry 2019 - 2024

10.8 Industrial IoT Device Management Solutions by Device Type 2019 - 2024



11 IoT Device Management Solutions for Government IoT

11.1 Government IoT Device Management Solutions 2019 - 2024

11.2 Government IoT Device Management Solutions by Deployment Type

11.3 Government IoT Device Management Solution by Product Segment 2019 - 2024

11.4 Government IoT Device Management Solutions by Service Type 2019 - 2024

11.5 Government IoT Device Management Solution by Cloud Deployment Type 2019 - 2024

11.6 Government IoT Device Management Solutions by Region 2019 - 2024

11.7 Government IoT Device Management Solutions by Device Type 2019 - 2024



12 Appendix: Outlook and Issues for Managing IoT Devices in Healthcare



