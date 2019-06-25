Medic Vision wins Japanese PMDA clearance for iQMR™, image reconstruction solution allowing short MRI scans

Medic Vision iQMR 38% brain MRI scan time reduction Medic Vision iQMR 47% spine MRI scan-time reduction

Japanese NAGESE & CO., LTD. will now be distributing iQMR in Japan

TIRAT CARMEL, ISRAEL, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medic Vision Imaging Solutions, the leading innovator of vendor-independent solutions for CT and MRI scanners, today announced that its 3D iterative image reconstruction technology for shortening MRI scans, iQMR , has been cleared by the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), and is to be distributed in Japan by NAGASE & CO., LTD. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 8012).The iQMR system enables short MRI protocols and enhanced image quality, to facilitate increased productivity, fewer repeating scans and improved patients’ experience.According to OECD there are approx. 7,000 MRI scanners in Japan, second only to the USA market (with approx. 12,000 scanners). The number of MRI scanners per 1million population is the highest among 27 OECD countries (51.7 vs. a mean of 21.1). The number of MRI annual exams per 1,000 population in Japan is 2nd among 17 OECD countries (112 vs. a mean of 64).“The growing demand of high quality MRI scans in the Japanese healthcare system, encouraged us to introduce local hospitals and medical imaging centers a solution that allows enhanced productivity, better diagnostic outcome and experience for their patients”, says Mr. Nahomu Kameda, Manager at the Medical Business Acceleration Team of NAGASE & CO., LTD.“We have been collaborating with Medic Vision since 2016. Its low-dose solution for CT imaging, SafeCT, was cleared by PMDA in 2017, and is being practiced by hospitals and facilities in Japan since then. We anticipate that iQMR will revolutionize the Japanese MRI market with its image enhancement and fast MRI capabilities. These abilities that can be performed on any scanner, are essential to the local medical imaging centers”, continues Mr. Kameda.Eyal Aharon, Medic Vision's CEO added: “In the last year, iQMR has allowed facilities in the U.S, and in China to reduce their MRI scan time by 38% in average and to define and acquire MRI Neuro scans at 5 minutes overall, while maintaining or surpassing routine protocols' image quality. We are proud and excited to team with Nagase Medical to offer our technology to the Japanese radiology market, one of the most advanced medical imaging spheres today”.Medic Vision Medic Vision is the leading innovator of vendor-independent, image enhancement, productivity and compliance solutions for CT and MRI scanners. Its innovative products are based on machine-learning assisted iterative reconstruction algorithms and are in clinical use at over 500 U.S hospitals and imaging centers. For more information: www.medicvision.com NAGASE & CO., LTD.NAGASE Group was founded in 1832 and has continued to expand its business by enhancing value-added functions/services such as manufacturing, processing and R&D capabilities. Today, NAGASE Group owns more than 100 group companies around the globe, manufacturing and distributing various products such as resins, functional polymers, plastic products, electronic materials, functional food, and pharmaceutical ingredients. www.nagase.co.jp/english/



