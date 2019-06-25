Global Lithium Market Forecast to 2024: Battery Technologies to Transform Future of Renewable Energy
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Lithium in Metric Tons by the following End-Use Segments:
- Glass & Ceramics
- Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals
- Metallurgical Powders
- Greases
- Batteries
- Others
The report profiles 39 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Albemarle Corporation (USA)
- Altura Mining Ltd. (Australia)
- FMC Lithium (USA)
- Galaxy Resources Limited (Australia)
- Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. (China)
- Lithium Americas Corporation (USA)
- Millennial Lithium Corp. (Canada)
- Nemaska Lithium, Inc. (Canada)
- Neometals Ltd. (Australia)
- Orocobre Limited (Australia)
- Pilbara Minerals Ltd. (Australia)
- Sichuan Tianqi Lithium Industries (China)
- Sociedad Qumica y Minera de Chile S.A. (Chile)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Lithium: Demand Shifts from Traditional Sectors towards High-Growth Battery-based Emerging Applications
China Continues to Spearhead Growth in the Lithium Market
3. AN OVERVIEW OF LITHIUM RESERVES, RESOURCES & PRODUCTION
Worldwide Reserves and Resources of Lithium
Salt Lake Brine Deposits vs Hard Rock Mineral Deposits
Brine Deposits
Major Brine Deposits Worldwide
Hard Rock Spodumene Deposits
Major Spodumene Mines Worldwide
Other Types of Mineral Deposits
Lithium Production Scenario
Pros and Cons of Lithium Production from Brine Deposits
China's Lithium Deals Compel Asian Companies to Secure Stable Supplies from South America
China Makes Aggressive Moves to Acquire Lithium Reserves
Anticipated Capacity Additions to Position Argentina and Chile as Leading Lithium Producers
Lithium Pricing: Rising Demand Leads to a Surge in Lithium Prices
4. A REVIEW OF MAJOR END-USE MARKETS OF LITHIUM
Constantly Evolving Applications of Lithium
Batteries: The Largest End-Use Market for Lithium
Major Applications of Lithium-ion Battery
Investments into Li-Ion Batteries Continues to Increase
EVs Continue to Provide Growth Opportunities for Lithium Market
Sustained Declines in the Cost of Li-ion Battery Drives Growth
Persistent Policy Support for Clean Energy Augurs Well for the Market
Targets Promoting EV Sales in Select Countries
E-Bicycles and E-Tricycles: Potential for Li-ion Batteries Market
New Batteries for Transport Sector to Involve Use of Lithium
Portable Electronics Equipment to Drive Growth in Li-ion Batteries
Mobile Phones and Smartphones: A Power Packed Opportunity for Li-ion batteries
Use of Li-ion Batteries in Laptops and Netbooks Drives Lithium Consumption
Battery Technologies to Transform Future of Renewable Energy
Decentralized Energy Storage: A Game Changing Grid Storage Technology to Fuel Demand for Lithium
Peak Shifting Application Promises High Demand Scenario for Li-ion Batteries
Lithium-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid Batteries for Residential Solar Customers
Primary Lithium Batteries: Sustained Demand from End-Use Markets Bolsters Li Demand
Primary Lithium Batteries Vs Alkaline and Zinc-Carbon Batteries
Comparison of Characteristics of Primary Lithium Batteries
Traditional Markets for Lithium: A Review
Glass and Ceramics
Greases
Casting Powders
Air Treatment
Medical
Polymers
Aluminum Smelting & Aluminum Alloys
Other Applications
Positive Global Economy Buoys Lithium Consumption in Traditional End-Use Markets
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Product Definition
Product History
Substitutes
Lithium Products
A Glance at Major Lithium Compounds
End-Uses of Lithium
Batteries
Glass and Ceramics
Greases
Air Treatment & Pharmaceutical
Metallurgical Powders
Other End-Use Markets
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
Lithium Players Focus on Capacity Expansions
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Recent Industry Activity
Nemaska Lithium and Northvolt Enter into Supply Agreement for Lithium Hydroxide
SoftBank Announces Investment in Nemaska Lithium
Prospect Resources and Sinomine Resources Exploration to Develop Arcadia Lithium Project in Zimbabwe
Desert Lion Energy Inks Transfer Agreements for Acquisition of Lithium Mine Licenses
Toyota Tsusho to Take Over Stake in Orocobre
FMC Revises Operating Agreements in Argentina
Lithium Australia Gains Exploration License in Germany's Lithium Tungsten Region
Bacanora Minerals Wins Exploration Licence for Falkenhain Lithium Deposit in Germany
Bolivian Government Selects ACI Systems for Industrialization of Bolivian Lithium
Albemarle Receives CORFO Approval to Increase Lithium Quota in Chile
POSCO Inks Long-term Agreement for Lithium Supply from Pilbara
Lithium Chile Discovers Brine Target Areas at Atacama and Ollague Lithium Projects
SQM Australia to Acquire 50% Assets of Mount Holland Lithium Project
Voltaic Minerals Terminates Agreement with Lithium Selective Technologies
Nextview to Take Over Lithium X Energy
Iconic Minerals Inks Exclusive Licensing Agreement with St-Georges Platinum and Base Metals
Albemarle Develops Novel Technology to Expand Lithium Production in Chile
SQM and Kidman Resources to Jointly Develop Mt. Holland Lithium Project
Ultra Lithium to Take Over La Borita Brine Lithium Property in Argentina
FMC Makes Payment to Nemaska as Per Lithium Carbonate Supply Deal
AMG Signs Multi-Year Contract for Lithium Concentrate Supply
Savannah Resources Acquires Lithium Prospects in Portugal
SolarWorld to Sell Share in German Lithium Mining Operations to Bacanora to Form JV
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Lithium Market by End-Use Segment
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
Market Analysis
8.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Increasing Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Activity Spurs Demand for Lithium Supplies
B. Market Analytics
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Surging Demand for Lithium Revives Interest in European Mines
Funding Support from EC for Scale Up of Lithium Batteries Manufacture in Europe
B. Market Analytics
8.4.1 France
Market Analysis
8.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
8.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
8.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Czech Republic
Finland
B. Market Analytics
8.5 China
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
China - A Major Consumer and Supplier of Lithium
High Growth Potential of Li-ion Battery Industry Augurs Well for Lithium Market
Repurposing of Li-ion Batteries: A New Life for Old Batteries with Useful Capacity
China Makes Aggressive Moves to Acquire Lithium Reserves
China's Lithium Deals Compel Asian Companies to Secure Stable Supplies from South America
B. Market Analytics
8.6 Asia-Pacific (excluding China)
Market Analysis
8.6.1 South Korea
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
8.6.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Australia
The Leading Lithium Producer
Australia Benefiting from the China's Escalating Demand for Lithium
India
India's All Electric Vehicles Target by 2030 to Spur Demand for Lithium Used in Li-ion Batteries
Rising Demand for Energy Storage Systems for Renewable Energy Sector
B. Market Analytics
8.7 Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
8.8 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Latin America - A Major Source of Lithium
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Argentina
Bolivia
Chile
B. Market Analytics
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 39 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 39)
- The United States (3)
- Canada (12)
- Europe (6)
- France (1)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
