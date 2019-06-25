The World Market for Mechanical Ventilators, Forecast to 2024 - NICUs to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mechanical Ventilators: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mechanical Ventilators in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Critical Care, Neonatal, and Portable & Transport Ventilators.



The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

Draeger Medical Canada, Inc. (Canada)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Breas Medical AB (Sweden)

Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland)

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Germany)

Philips Respironics, Inc. (USA)

ResMed (USA)

Smiths Medical (UK)

Vyaire Medical Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market Set to Register Strong Growth

Select Available Mechanical Ventilators by Type

Rising Incidence of COPD to Drive Growth

Quick COPD Facts:

US Leads the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market

High Unmet Medical Needs Drive Developing Nations

Non-Invasive Ventilators - The New Standard of Care

Cost Benefits to Surge Growth of Non-Invasive Ventilators

HomeCare Ventilation Cuts Down on Rising Healthcare Costs

Increasing Popularity of Portable Ventilators

Aging Population to Spur Demand for Mechanical Ventilators

Competitive Landscape

Ways to Leverage Market Potential

Key Market Challenges



3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES

Neonatal Ventilators Market on a Rapid Growth Trend

Developed Regions - The Largest Markets for Neonatal Ventilators

Markets for Infant/Neonatal Ventilation

Neonatal Non-Invasive Ventilation - On the Rise

Hospitals Account for the Largest Use of Neonatal Ventilators

NICUs to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Lung Injury: A Major Challenge for Neonatal Ventilators Market

Leading Players

Improved Patient Outcomes - The Force behind Mechanical Ventilator Innovations

Automation-Enabled Innovation Continues in Mechanical Ventilators Market

The Changing Face of Ventilator Design

Growing Urbanization Increases the Incidence of Respiratory Diseases

Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP): A Major Menace

Innovations in Endotracheal Tube Design to Address VAP

Manufacturers Introduce New Features to Tackle Enduring Issue of Alarm Fatigue

Advances in Information Technology Enhance Monitoring Multiple Patients on Ventilation

Emerging Markets Experience Low-Cost Ventilator Boom

Non-Invasive Positive Pressure Ventilation (NIPPV) Market: Going Strong

Disposable Ventilator Masks to Record Strong Growth

Western Markets Lead in Combined Ventilator Uptake

ECCO2R - An Ideal Replacement for Non-Invasive Ventilation Failure

High Potential for Automatic Transport Ventilators

Neurally-Adjusted Ventilatory Assist (NAVA) - A Novel Ventilation Technique

Respiratory Dialysis - An Alternative to Mechanical Ventilation?

Adaptive Support Ventilation: At the Forefront of Innovation



4. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS

Synchrony

INTELLiVENT-ASV Software of Hamilton Medical

Drger Medical's APRV AutoRelease

Philips VentAssist

Medtronic Puritan Bennett PAV+ Plus Software

Software for Reducing Leakage Amount

Drger Medical's Pressure Support Ventilation

Hamilton Medical's Transport Ventilators with Advanced Modes

Information Management

New Alarm Systems

Automation

Simple User Interface

Significance of Humidification in Mechanical Ventilation



5. RESPIRATORY CONDITIONS REQUIRING MECHANICAL VENTILATORS: A REVIEW

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

ARDS Fact Sheet

ARDS Treatment

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Fact Sheet:

COPD Treatment

Muscular Degenerative Disease

Spinal Cord Injury

Spinal Cord Injury Treatment

Pneumonia

Pneumonia Fact Sheet

Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis Fact Sheet

Cystic Fibrosis Treatment

Asthma

Asthma Treatment



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Lung Mechanics

Parameters Used in Monitoring Lung Mechanics

Breathing Frequency

Lung Volume and Airflow

Airway and Esophageal Pressures

Adequacy of Ventilation

Mechanical Ventilator Segments

Critical Care Ventilators

Acute Care Ventilators

Sub-acute Care Ventilators

Neonatal Ventilators

Conventional Neonatal Ventilators

High Frequency Neonatal Ventilators

Development of Neonatal Ventilators

Portable and Transport Ventilators

The End-user Classification

Modes of Ventilation

Assist Control Ventilation

Controlled Mechanical Ventilation

Synchronized Intermittent Mandatory Ventilation

Pressure Support Ventilation

Adaptive Support Ventilation

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure

Positive End Expiratory Pressure

Methods and Devices Used in Ventilatory Monitoring

Impedance Pneumography

Practical and Technical Considerations in Blood Gas Analysis

Alarms

Inhalators

Optrode Technology

The History of Mechanical Ventilators

Evolution of Mechanical Ventilators: A Historical Fact File

The Development of Tank Respirator and the Cuirass Ventilator

Tank Respirator

Cuirass Ventilator

Conventional Mechanical Ventilation



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



7.1 Focus on Select Major Players



7.2 Product Introductions/Approvals

Imtmedical Introduces Intensive Care Ventilator for the MRI Environment

Ventinova Introduces Revolutionary Mechanical Ventilator Evone

Hamilton Launches HAMILTON-C6

Hamilton Medical Introduces Neonatal Ventilator

Maquet Medical Systems Introduces Intensive Care and Neonatal Ventilators



7.3 Recent Industry Activity

Vyaire Medical Completes the Acquisition of Acutronic, and Signs Deal to Acquire IMTmedical

BD Agrees to Divest Stake in Vyaire Medical to Apax Partners

PBM Capital Group Sells Majority Interest in Breas Medical Group to Fosun Pharma

BD and Apax Partners Closes a Joint Venture to Launch Global Respiratory Business



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Analytics by Segment



9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

United States: The Largest Market for Mechanical Ventilators

Increasing Respiratory Disorders Drive Demand for CMechanical Ventilators

Aging Demographics Increase the Need for Ventilation

Technology Driving Ventilator Design, Features, etc

Regulations - A Major Factor Influencing the Mechanical Ventilators Market

Reimbursements for Ventilation

Coverage for Ventilator Accessories

Billing of Additional Items

B. Market Analytics



9.2 Canada

Market Analysis



9.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Graying Population Spurs Growth of Mechanical Ventilators

B. Market Analytics



9.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

A Major Market for Mechanical Ventilators

Favorable Demographics Propel Market Growth

Increasing Online Sales of Non-Invasive Ventilators

B. Market Analytics



9.4.1 France

Market Analysis



9.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



9.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



9.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis



9.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



9.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



9.4.7 Rest of Europe

A. Market Analysis

Poland - A Growing Market

B. Market Analytics



9.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

The Fastest Growing Market for Mechanical Ventilators

Aging Populace - Potential Opportunities

Healthcare Spending on the Rise

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

An Insight into the Asia-Pacific Healthcare Sector

B. Market Analytics



9.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Increasing Expenditure on Healthcare Sector

B. Market Analytics



9.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

A High Potential Market

Indian Ventilators Market - An Overview

Indian Ventilator Market to Witness Steady Growth in Future

After-Sales Services and Cost Considerations Significant

Non-Invasive Ventilation: The Preferred Choice

Neonatal Ventilators Market Exhibits Bright Prospects

B. Market Analytics



9.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



9.6 The Middle East & Africa

Market Analysis



9.7 Latin America

Market Analysis



9.7.1 Brazil

Market Analysis



9.7.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



10. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 60 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 64)

The United States (22)

Canada (2)

Japan (1)

Europe (24) France (1) Germany (8) The United Kingdom (3) Italy (3) Rest of Europe (9)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)

Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83qvg2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Respiratory Devices



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.